4-person Cargotail ebike carries kids up front and adults in back

Galian Cycles recently presented its Le Formidable cargo bike at Eurobike 2026, giving us a fresh reason to take a look at a novel design that has already been circulating around France and nearby markets for a little while.

At first glance, it seems to be a slightly odd beast. Le Formidable isn’t a regular front-loader, and it isn’t quite a standard long-tail cargo ebike, either. Instead, it combines a front box for younger children or cargo with a stretched rear section that can carry older kids, luggage, or even an adult passenger.

Galian calls it a cargotail, and it can certainly haul a lot. But the real draw is its sheer versatility, offering a highly adaptable, zero-emission platform capable of shifting to match a family's various daily needs.

The frame’s longtail section provides the structural stability and footrest clearance necessary to carry a full-sized adult passenger Galian

Le Formidable’s layout is what makes it stand out. It measures 250 x 70 cm (98 x 27.5 in) and is rated for a whopping 250-kg (551-lb) payload, with room for up to four child passengers. The front ABS cargo box has two opening doors and two child seats with five-point belts, while the rear longtail section can take two older kids on a padded seat, some bags strapped on, or a seated adult.

At Eurobike, Galian also showed collapsible rear side bars, which fold down to make it easier for an adult to step onboard, then raise again to create a more protected rear seating area for children. The result is a bike that aims to be a school-run shuttle, shopping hauler, dog carrier, and adult passenger transporter all at the same time.

There are two motor options for moving all that weight. The Bosch build uses a Cargo Line motor with 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque, a Shimano Cues 9–speed derailleur, a 545-Wh battery, and Eco, Auto, Cargo, and Turbo assist modes, plus hill-start assistance. There’s also an 800-Wh battery option if you want a little more battery capacity.

Découvrez le Formidable BOSCH, le nouveau cargotail de Galian !

The Valeo Cyclee version steps up to 130 Nm (95.8 lb.ft), a 630-Wh battery, automatic gearbox, belt drive, Eco, Predict, and Turbo modes, and a Boost trigger for starts and hills. The company claims up to 80 km (~50 miles) of range – though as with any ebike, the real figure will depend on terrain, payload, and level of assist you use.

Galian says Le Formidable is built around a 7000-grade aluminum frame made and welded in France, backed by a 10-year warranty. Stopping power comes from four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, while a long-range front light and high-visibility rear lighting help if you’re riding after dark.

The bike uses a steel fork and large balloon tires instead of suspension, with an adjustable handlebar and seat post to fit riders from 1.55 m tall (around 5 ft). At this size, handling is just as important as capacity; Galian addresses this with double-cable steering and a steering angle above 90 degrees for parking and tight spaces. Still, this cargo bike is clearly on the larger side – so it’s likely best suited to riders who are already comfortable with heavy e-cargo machines.

The deep front ABS tub can be easily repurposed to safely haul large pets or heavy cargo gear on long-distance weekend rides Galian

Pricing starts from €7,500 (around US$8,600) for the Bosch build, while the Valeo version has been reported at around €8,500 (~US$9,700). Optional extras include alarm/geolocation, a retractable rear guard rail, a canopy, and custom setups for family or cargo.

Le Formidable sits very much at the premium end of the market. It’s expensive, large, and somewhat specific – but it’s an interesting attempt at replacing a second car for families. The front-plus-rear layout is an innovative take on the cargo ebike; the real question is whether it feels practical on a daily basis. Depending on your commute and hauling needs, we think it just might.

Source: Galian Cycles