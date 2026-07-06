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Bicycles

4-person Cargotail ebike carries kids up front and adults in back

By Monica J. White
July 06, 2026
4-person Cargotail ebike carries kids up front and adults in back
An optional all-weather canopy zips over the front compartment to shield younger riders from rain and wind during urban commutes
An optional all-weather canopy zips over the front compartment to shield younger riders from rain and wind during urban commutes
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A mixed-passenger setup allows parents to keep toddlers in their direct line of sight up front while utilizing the rear bench for older companions
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A mixed-passenger setup allows parents to keep toddlers in their direct line of sight up front while utilizing the rear bench for older companions
An optional all-weather canopy zips over the front compartment to shield younger riders from rain and wind during urban commutes
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An optional all-weather canopy zips over the front compartment to shield younger riders from rain and wind during urban commutes
The deep front ABS tub can be easily repurposed to safely haul large pets or heavy cargo gear on long-distance weekend rides
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The deep front ABS tub can be easily repurposed to safely haul large pets or heavy cargo gear on long-distance weekend rides
The frame’s longtail section provides the structural stability and footrest clearance necessary to carry a full-sized adult passenger
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The frame’s longtail section provides the structural stability and footrest clearance necessary to carry a full-sized adult passenger
The dual-zone chassis easily accommodates up to four child passengers across the front low-slung enclosure and the extended rear rack
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The dual-zone chassis easily accommodates up to four child passengers across the front low-slung enclosure and the extended rear rack
View gallery - 5 images

Galian Cycles recently presented its Le Formidable cargo bike at Eurobike 2026, giving us a fresh reason to take a look at a novel design that has already been circulating around France and nearby markets for a little while.

At first glance, it seems to be a slightly odd beast. Le Formidable isn’t a regular front-loader, and it isn’t quite a standard long-tail cargo ebike, either. Instead, it combines a front box for younger children or cargo with a stretched rear section that can carry older kids, luggage, or even an adult passenger.

Galian calls it a cargotail, and it can certainly haul a lot. But the real draw is its sheer versatility, offering a highly adaptable, zero-emission platform capable of shifting to match a family's various daily needs.

The frame’s longtail section provides the structural stability and footrest clearance necessary to carry a full-sized adult passenger
The frame’s longtail section provides the structural stability and footrest clearance necessary to carry a full-sized adult passenger

Le Formidable’s layout is what makes it stand out. It measures 250 x 70 cm (98 x 27.5 in) and is rated for a whopping 250-kg (551-lb) payload, with room for up to four child passengers. The front ABS cargo box has two opening doors and two child seats with five-point belts, while the rear longtail section can take two older kids on a padded seat, some bags strapped on, or a seated adult.

At Eurobike, Galian also showed collapsible rear side bars, which fold down to make it easier for an adult to step onboard, then raise again to create a more protected rear seating area for children. The result is a bike that aims to be a school-run shuttle, shopping hauler, dog carrier, and adult passenger transporter all at the same time.

There are two motor options for moving all that weight. The Bosch build uses a Cargo Line motor with 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque, a Shimano Cues 9–speed derailleur, a 545-Wh battery, and Eco, Auto, Cargo, and Turbo assist modes, plus hill-start assistance. There’s also an 800-Wh battery option if you want a little more battery capacity.

Découvrez le Formidable BOSCH, le nouveau cargotail de Galian !

The Valeo Cyclee version steps up to 130 Nm (95.8 lb.ft), a 630-Wh battery, automatic gearbox, belt drive, Eco, Predict, and Turbo modes, and a Boost trigger for starts and hills. The company claims up to 80 km (~50 miles) of range – though as with any ebike, the real figure will depend on terrain, payload, and level of assist you use.

Galian says Le Formidable is built around a 7000-grade aluminum frame made and welded in France, backed by a 10-year warranty. Stopping power comes from four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, while a long-range front light and high-visibility rear lighting help if you’re riding after dark.

The bike uses a steel fork and large balloon tires instead of suspension, with an adjustable handlebar and seat post to fit riders from 1.55 m tall (around 5 ft). At this size, handling is just as important as capacity; Galian addresses this with double-cable steering and a steering angle above 90 degrees for parking and tight spaces. Still, this cargo bike is clearly on the larger side – so it’s likely best suited to riders who are already comfortable with heavy e-cargo machines.

The deep front ABS tub can be easily repurposed to safely haul large pets or heavy cargo gear on long-distance weekend rides
The deep front ABS tub can be easily repurposed to safely haul large pets or heavy cargo gear on long-distance weekend rides

Pricing starts from €7,500 (around US$8,600) for the Bosch build, while the Valeo version has been reported at around €8,500 (~US$9,700). Optional extras include alarm/geolocation, a retractable rear guard rail, a canopy, and custom setups for family or cargo.

Le Formidable sits very much at the premium end of the market. It’s expensive, large, and somewhat specific – but it’s an interesting attempt at replacing a second car for families. The front-plus-rear layout is an innovative take on the cargo ebike; the real question is whether it feels practical on a daily basis. Depending on your commute and hauling needs, we think it just might.

Source: Galian Cycles

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Bicyclescargo bikeebikesPedal-assistedEurobike
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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