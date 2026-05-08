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Bicycles

The powerful Flux X26 ebike can finally be yours for as little as $1,199

By Bronwyn Thompson
May 08, 2026
The powerful Flux X26 ebike can finally be yours for as little as $1,199
The AOTOS Flux X26 blurs the line between ebike and electric motorcycle
The AOTOS Flux X26 blurs the line between ebike and electric motorcycle
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The AOTOS Flux X26 blurs the line between ebike and electric motorcycle
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The AOTOS Flux X26 blurs the line between ebike and electric motorcycle
Ride the Future indeed
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Ride the Future indeed
Even in daylight, the 5.5-inch display was bright and easy to read
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Even in daylight, the 5.5-inch display was bright and easy to read
Yes, you also get a water-bottle holder and a storage compartment up top for personal belongings
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Yes, you also get a water-bottle holder and a storage compartment up top for personal belongings
The bike is also much easier to squeeze into tight parking spots (and roomy ones like this)
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The bike is also much easier to squeeze into tight parking spots (and roomy ones like this)
Hard to believe that the X26 and its Flying Pigeon neighbor are both ebikes
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Hard to believe that the X26 and its Flying Pigeon neighbor are both ebikes
The Flux X26 looks more at home alongside this Yadea electric scooter
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The Flux X26 looks more at home alongside this Yadea electric scooter
At the push of a button, it'll work with you to make wheelies a breeze
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At the push of a button, it'll work with you to make wheelies a breeze
The versatile ride is made to go from from city commuting to weekend adventuring
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The versatile ride is made to go from from city commuting to weekend adventuring
View gallery - 9 images

Aotos' Flux X26 cyberpunk-tinged "hybrid" ebike has built on the buzz it generated at CES, raising nearly US$1 million in crowdfunding in two weeks. As well as offering an excellent launch price on the two models, the team has now expanded countries it'll ship to.

There are two models of the Flux X26 – standard ($1,199) and Pro ($1,599). However, when you look at the overall pledge numbers compared to the individual backers, it's clear which model people want to get their hands on. And the good news is that after such an overwhelming first 24 hours – where the team had 660% of its fundraising goal met – Aotos announced they'd be expanding their shipping beyond the US.

"We plan to ship to most major regions including the United States, Canada, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific," Aotos wrote on March 28. "Shipping availability may vary depending on local regulations for electric mobility products."

World's First Wheelie-Capable E-Moto: The Flux X26 Pro

I was lucky enough to get a look of the Flux X26 when I was in Shenzhen, China recently. While I do have my motorcycle license, my international permit was back in Taipei – and, frankly, I am happy for the excuse. Because this thing looks like a beast – a sleek, futuristic and aesthetically pleasing beast, that is. I did get to see it briefly in action, however, where it handled well on slow turns despite its weight of 97 lb (44 kg) for the standard and 100 lb (5.5 kg) for the Pro). At the time, I noted that it didn't look like it'd be that heavy – and then realized I'd already forgotten it was an ebike and not an electric motorcycle.

On paper, the two models share the same foundation: strong, angular 6061-T6 aluminum frame (330-lb/150-kg load), inverted front forks, dual rear suspension, 20 x 4-inch all-terrain tires, four-piston hydraulic brakes, strong front beam for night riding, and hydraulic brakes. Both also have a bright 5.5-inch-thin-film transistor LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation, smart anti-theft protection, and access to the Flux OS app with over-the-air/firmware updates. Customer support, spare parts and service across the US is currently detailed, but expect this to expand now that shipping regions have broadened.

Meanwhile, both models are best suited for riders between 5 ft 3 in and 6 ft 4 in (160 to 193 cm) – but can accommodate heights of 5 ft 2 in to 6 ft 6 in (157 to 198 cm).

The Flux X26 looks more at home alongside this Yadea electric scooter
The Flux X26 looks more at home alongside this Yadea electric scooter

How do the two measure up against each other? According to AOTOS:

Flux X26

Motor: 750 W (~1,200-W peak output)
Max speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)
Torque: ~80 Nm
Battery: 48V 18Ah (~864 Wh)
Range: ~50 miles

Flux X26 Pro

Motor: 1500 W (~2,000 W peak, but comes set at 750 W)
Max speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)
Torque: ~100 Nm
Battery: 48V 21Ah (1,008 Wh)
Range: ~70 miles/113 km

As well as impressive torque – made for powering up steep hills and conquering off-road trails – the Pro also has one-button custom lift assist, making it an estimated 20% less effort to execute smooth wheelies during your ride. (However, check your state's laws for the latest regulations regarding Class 3 ebikes as the unique design of the Flux X26 is likely to draw attention even when it's at a standstill.)

At the push of a button, it'll work with you to make wheelies a breeze
At the push of a button, it'll work with you to make wheelies a breeze

Both models have Bluetooth connectivity, but the Pro also has built-in 4G, enabling continuous real-time GPS tracking. Note that you'll need to install the Flux app, scan a QR code on the bike's display and successfully connect – then you can create a PIN unlock code. Once that's out of the way, you should be able to unlock the bike several ways – when you're nearby with your phone, via the app or by entering the four-digit PIN on the display. While the display shows you the essentials – battery, speed – the app is where you'll find all your ride data.

Even in daylight, the 5.5-inch display was bright and easy to read
Even in daylight, the 5.5-inch display was bright and easy to read

Finally, the standard Flux X26 is by no means substandard to the Pro – rather, it comes down to usefulness (and budget). Either way, you won't have to wait long to ride either model, with the first round of deliveries expected to ship during May. Check out the campaign page for shipping specifications.

With just over a month left on Kickstarter, the Flux X26 has a special launch price of $1,199 (MSRP $1,699) and the Pro, $1,599 (MSRP $2,299). There are also a range of discounted add-ons available – the Pro will already come be equipped with the storage unit and mechanical lock.

Source: Kickstarter

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View gallery - 9 images

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BicyclesKickstarterebikesMotorbikeAdventure BikesCrowdfundingElectronicSportsOutdoors and Camping
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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