Mid-drive commuter gets you riding up that hill without breaking a sweat

By Paul Ridden
February 10, 2026
Velotric has announced the new Discover commuter ebike series, giving buyers the choice between two torquey motor options
The Discover M commuter ebike features the company's first mid-drive motor
The Discover M's VeloCore mid-drive motor peaks at 960 watts and offers 100 Nm of hill-climbing torque
The Discover M's removable downtube battery is reckoned good for up to 95 miles of pedal-assist
The hub motor at the Discover 3's rear wheel has a peak output of 1,100 watts, with 75 Nm of torque on tap to help get up inclines
The Discover 3 commuter ebike's battery has a reported per-charge range of up to 80 miles
Where other ebike makers might choose Bosch, Brose, TQ or even DJI to meet their mid-drive motor needs, Velotric is cycling its own path. The Discover M commuter features a proprietary 500-W Velo-Core mid-drive system that delivers 100 Nm of torque.

That motor sits in the dip of a low-step triple-butted alloy frame, and produces 960 watts of peak power at the pedal for assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) by default. Velotric takes a best of both worlds approach with torque and cadence sensing, plus there's a switch to unlock the motor for 28-mph (45-km/h) assist where allowed.

The Discover M's VeloCore mid-drive motor peaks at 960 watts and offers 100 Nm of hill-climbing torque
If you don't feel like pedaling, throttle only is available for up to 70 miles (112 km) of per-charge range from the M's removable 801.6-Wh UL-certified downtube battery. PAS range is reported to get up to 95 miles (152 km) at the lowest of four modes, but there is an extra assist mode that automatically adjusts motor power depending on the incline detected by the bike's onboard 6-axis IMU.

The chain-drive ebike sports 9-speed Shimano CUES gearing for more flexible ride options. Stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and motor cut-off. It rolls on 27.5-inch alloy rims wrapped in puncture-resistant Kenda rubber rocking tan sidewalls, and features an air-suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel paired with a suspension seat post for soaking up uneven terrain.

A 500-lumen headlight leads the way, while a braking tail-light with turn signaling keeps other road users informed. The company has baked in Apple Find My and Android Find Hub tracking for peace of mind, as well as NFC card unlock at the 3.5-inch high-brightness color display – which also enables top-ups of mobile gadgetry over USB-C. Rounding out the key specs is a MIK HD-compatible rear cargo rack with a load capacity of 66 lb (30 kg). The bike is rated for 440 lb (~200 kg), including rider and cargo.

Meet Velotric Discover M | Precise Power, Natural Experience - Mid-drive Commuter Ebike

But there's more. The Discover M has launched with a hub-drive sibling called the Discover 3. This model doesn't quite have the torque-tastic oomph of its mid-drive stablemate – topping out at a still respectable 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) – but it does boast a peak output of 1,100 watts – or 750-W continuous. A one-touch switch moves between Class 1, 2 and 3 operation with minimal effort, while a smart tuning system can remember and recall rider preferences.

The 730-Wh UL-certified battery here is reckoned good for up to 80 miles (128 km) of assisted pedal pumping at the lowest of five PAS modes, or 65 miles using the trigger throttle only. Apart from an 8-speed Shimano setup, the rest of the bike rolls about the same as the M variant.

Meet Velotric Discover 3 | Effortless Ride, Elevated Power - Comfort Commuter Ebike

"Designed to redefine what comfort-first truly means, the new Discover Series introduces two distinct powertrain options on a unified platform," said the company in a press statement. "This approach delivers refined performance, smart connectivity, and fatigue-free ergonomics tailored to seniors, first-time riders, and performance-focused commuters alike."

The Discover M model is priced at US$2,499, while the Discover 3 comes in at $1,999. Both models are available now.

Product pages: Discover M, Discover 3

