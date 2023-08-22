© 2023 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Splach M8 pulls double duty as powerful e-scoot and portable battery bank

By Paul Ridden
August 22, 2023
Splach M8 pulls double duty as powerful e-scoot and portable battery bank
The Splach Mukuta can e-scoot up to 28 mph, and boasts a removable battery that can serve as a mobile powerbank while out in the wilds
The Splach Mukuta can e-scoot up to 28 mph, and boasts a removable battery that can serve as a mobile powerbank while out in the wilds
View 6 Images
The Splach Mukuta can e-scoot up to 28 mph, and boasts a removable battery that can serve as a mobile powerbank while out in the wilds
1/6
The Splach Mukuta can e-scoot up to 28 mph, and boasts a removable battery that can serve as a mobile powerbank while out in the wilds
Riders will need to plump for an optional DC-to-USB converter to juice mobile gadgetry using the M8's removable battery pack
2/6
Riders will need to plump for an optional DC-to-USB converter to juice mobile gadgetry using the M8's removable battery pack
The Splach Mukuta features chunky fat tires and dual suspension for off-road shenanigans
3/6
The Splach Mukuta features chunky fat tires and dual suspension for off-road shenanigans
The Splach Mukuta can motor up to 39 miles on a single charge of its removable battery
4/6
The Splach Mukuta can motor up to 39 miles on a single charge of its removable battery
The Splach Mukuta features a 21-inch-long, 8.7-inch-wide deck that's home to a removable battery
5/6
The Splach Mukuta features a 21-inch-long, 8.7-inch-wide deck that's home to a removable battery
The Splach Mukuta can motor to 28 mph in seconds, and tackle inclines of up to 40%
6/6
The Splach Mukuta can motor to 28 mph in seconds, and tackle inclines of up to 40%
View gallery - 6 images

LA-based e-mobility outfit Splach has embarked on an Indiegogo campaign to fund production of a 28-mph dual-motor electric kickscooter featuring a removable battery that can serve as a mobile power station with enough juice to charge a laptop seven times.

Splach's previous Indiegogo funding efforts have included the Cross Class 3 ebike, the Titan off-road e-scoot and the Transformer hybrid moto. Now the IP54 water-resistant Mukuta (or M8) electric kickscooter joins the crowdfunding party.

It rocks a 6082-T6 aluminum-alloy frame that's good for a maximum ride load of 265 lb (120 kg) on the 21-inch-long, 8.7-inch-wide (53 x 22 in ) deck, rolls on 8-inch solid fat tires, sports adjustable dust-proof dual suspension to absorb uneven terrain, and offers a ground clearance of 5.7 inches (14.5 cm).

The Mukuta comes to a stop with the help of dual disc brakes, and shines day or night with LED lighting, including turn signals, ambient side strips and a braking light.

The Splach Mukuta features chunky fat tires and dual suspension for off-road shenanigans
The Splach Mukuta features chunky fat tires and dual suspension for off-road shenanigans

Dual hub motors combine for 2,208 watts of peak power and a sprint to its top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) in 5.9 seconds. Six ride modes are available, and the e-scoot can also tackle inclines of up to 40%.

The 748.8-Wh deck battery is reckoned good for up to 39 miles (62 km) of per-charge range, and can be removed to top up mobile gadgetry while out and about – though you will likely want to opt for the DC-to-USB converter add-on to get the most out of the portable powerbank functionality.

Riders will need to plump for an optional DC-to-USB converter to juice mobile gadgetry using the M8's removable battery pack
Riders will need to plump for an optional DC-to-USB converter to juice mobile gadgetry using the M8's removable battery pack

This optional extra hosts two full-size USB ports plus a USB-C port, allowing a fully charged battery pack to juice such things as a blender (more than 14 times), a Nintendo Switch (41+ times), an electric fan (over 27 times), a laptop (11+ times), or even a ubiquitous smartphone when it's running low on juice.

Usefully, the e-scoot's battery is home to dual charging ports for a potential fill up in four hours.

Indiegogo perks for the Splach M8 currently start at US$999, though that's limited to a short launch window. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from next month. The video below has more.

SPLACH Mukuta: A Dual-Motor E-Scooter with Mobile Power Bank

Source: Splach

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Urban TransportScooterElectric VehiclesOff-roadBatteryIndiegogo
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!