Splach M8 pulls double duty as powerful e-scoot and portable battery bank

LA-based e-mobility outfit Splach has embarked on an Indiegogo campaign to fund production of a 28-mph dual-motor electric kickscooter featuring a removable battery that can serve as a mobile power station with enough juice to charge a laptop seven times.

Splach's previous Indiegogo funding efforts have included the Cross Class 3 ebike, the Titan off-road e-scoot and the Transformer hybrid moto. Now the IP54 water-resistant Mukuta (or M8) electric kickscooter joins the crowdfunding party.

It rocks a 6082-T6 aluminum-alloy frame that's good for a maximum ride load of 265 lb (120 kg) on the 21-inch-long, 8.7-inch-wide (53 x 22 in ) deck, rolls on 8-inch solid fat tires, sports adjustable dust-proof dual suspension to absorb uneven terrain, and offers a ground clearance of 5.7 inches (14.5 cm).

The Mukuta comes to a stop with the help of dual disc brakes, and shines day or night with LED lighting, including turn signals, ambient side strips and a braking light.

The Splach Mukuta features chunky fat tires and dual suspension for off-road shenanigans Splach

Dual hub motors combine for 2,208 watts of peak power and a sprint to its top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) in 5.9 seconds. Six ride modes are available, and the e-scoot can also tackle inclines of up to 40%.

The 748.8-Wh deck battery is reckoned good for up to 39 miles (62 km) of per-charge range, and can be removed to top up mobile gadgetry while out and about – though you will likely want to opt for the DC-to-USB converter add-on to get the most out of the portable powerbank functionality.

Riders will need to plump for an optional DC-to-USB converter to juice mobile gadgetry using the M8's removable battery pack Splach

This optional extra hosts two full-size USB ports plus a USB-C port, allowing a fully charged battery pack to juice such things as a blender (more than 14 times), a Nintendo Switch (41+ times), an electric fan (over 27 times), a laptop (11+ times), or even a ubiquitous smartphone when it's running low on juice.

Usefully, the e-scoot's battery is home to dual charging ports for a potential fill up in four hours.

Indiegogo perks for the Splach M8 currently start at US$999, though that's limited to a short launch window. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from next month. The video below has more.

SPLACH Mukuta: A Dual-Motor E-Scooter with Mobile Power Bank

Source: Splach