Retro-styled Cross ebike motors through the city and beyond

LA-based e-mobility outfit Splach is returning to Indiegogo next month with a moto-inspired Class 3 ebike called the Cross, which rocks full suspension and air-filled fat tires, a 1-kW peak motor and 125-mile dual batteries.

Splach's successfully crowdfunded micromobility efforts have so far comprised powerful e-kickscoots, ebikes and strange mashups, and now the company is joining the likes of Super73, Vintage and Ride1Up with a retro moto-styled ride that sports modern ebike tech.

The Cross takes inspiration from cafe racer motorbikes, and even has an onboard simulator that rocks four engine revving sounds. Powering the beast is a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts and produces 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque for tackling inclines of up to 30%.

Riders can opt for pedal-assist or throttle only, with a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) available and a Shimano 7-speed gearset catering for more ride flexibility. Removable dual batteries offer a per-charge range of up to 125 miles (200+ km).

The Cross offers pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with the 750-W hub motor producing 85 Nm of torque Splach

The marriage of hydraulic suspension fork and rear shock with 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch pneumatic fat tires should help smooth out uneven terrain during a city ride or off-road adventure, and stopping power is provided by disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and eABS.

The Cross works with a companion app running on a paired smartphone for wireless activation, ebike/ride info and navigation. A compartment for an Apple AirTag is included for keeping track of unauthorized wandering. The large space in the frame beneath the "fuel tank" is ready to accommodate bags, hard cases and some of the supplied images even suggest a spare battery could be mounted there. And there's a motorcycle headlight with high/low beam, plus rear lighting and turn signals.

Heading for crowdfunding on Indiegogo next month, Splach's latest e-assist two-wheeler rolls up with a starting perk of US$1,699, with shipping estimated to start in May if all goes to plan. The retail price will be $3,699. The teaser video below has more.

New! A Motorcycle-Inspired Retro Ebike "SPLACH CROSS"

Source: Splach