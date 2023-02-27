© 2023 New Atlas
Retro-styled Cross ebike motors through the city and beyond

By Paul Ridden
February 27, 2023
Inspired by cafe racer motorcycles, the Cross "carries the vintage and styling shape of the legendary motorcycle back in the 1970s and embodies its core spirits: intrepid, upfront, and carefree without compromising the application of hi-tech elements in the design"
The Cross offers pedal-assist and throttle-only riding modes, with the 750-W hub motor producing 85 Nm of torque
In the city or out on the trails, the Cross has a per-charge range of up to 125 miles
The space under the "fuel tank" can be used to host bags, hard cases and even perhaps a spare battery
Fat tires and full suspension will help smooth out uneven city roads or out-of-town trails
Splach says that the Cross can get to its top speed of 28 mph in 6-8 seconds
LA-based e-mobility outfit Splach is returning to Indiegogo next month with a moto-inspired Class 3 ebike called the Cross, which rocks full suspension and air-filled fat tires, a 1-kW peak motor and 125-mile dual batteries.

Splach's successfully crowdfunded micromobility efforts have so far comprised powerful e-kickscoots, ebikes and strange mashups, and now the company is joining the likes of Super73, Vintage and Ride1Up with a retro moto-styled ride that sports modern ebike tech.

The Cross takes inspiration from cafe racer motorbikes, and even has an onboard simulator that rocks four engine revving sounds. Powering the beast is a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts and produces 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque for tackling inclines of up to 30%.

Riders can opt for pedal-assist or throttle only, with a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) available and a Shimano 7-speed gearset catering for more ride flexibility. Removable dual batteries offer a per-charge range of up to 125 miles (200+ km).

The marriage of hydraulic suspension fork and rear shock with 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch pneumatic fat tires should help smooth out uneven terrain during a city ride or off-road adventure, and stopping power is provided by disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and eABS.

The Cross works with a companion app running on a paired smartphone for wireless activation, ebike/ride info and navigation. A compartment for an Apple AirTag is included for keeping track of unauthorized wandering. The large space in the frame beneath the "fuel tank" is ready to accommodate bags, hard cases and some of the supplied images even suggest a spare battery could be mounted there. And there's a motorcycle headlight with high/low beam, plus rear lighting and turn signals.

Heading for crowdfunding on Indiegogo next month, Splach's latest e-assist two-wheeler rolls up with a starting perk of US$1,699, with shipping estimated to start in May if all goes to plan. The retail price will be $3,699. The teaser video below has more.

New! A Motorcycle-Inspired Retro Ebike "SPLACH CROSS"

Source: Splach

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

