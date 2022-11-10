Splach motors off-road with 2.6-kW Titan electric kickscooter

Following successful campaigns for e-mobility projects like the Patriot Pro ebike and Transformer scoot/moto hybrid, Splach has returned to Indiegogo for its seventh outing to fund a 2,600-W dual-motor full-suspension electric kickscooter named the Titan.

The mighty Titan looks to be a more powerful version of the model crowdfunded in 2020, and has been designed primarily for off-road adventuring.

It boasts two 1,000-W, 45-Nm (33-lb.ft) wheel motors that combine to peak at 2,600 watts and make for a sprint to 30 mph (48 km/h) in 3.9 seconds on the way to a top speed of 37 mph (59 km/h), while also being capable of tackling inclines up to a punishing 35%. If speed remains constant for six seconds, the Titan will engage cruise control.

The Splach Titan in action Splach

The 52-V, 1,081.6-Wh battery could see low-speed rides of up to 44 miles (70 km) per charge, though the user does have 12 speed modes to choose from. And Splach has included dual charging ports for faster recharging.

The e-scoot has an IP54 water resistance rating, and is built around a durable 6061-T6 aluminum frame, with a 21-in-long (53.3-cm), 8.7-in-wide deck. It folds to 48.4 x 8.7 x 20.4 in (1,230 x 220 x 520 mm) dimensions and weighs in at 64.5 lb (29 kg) while being able to support a max payload of 220 lb (100 kg).

The inevitable off-road bumps are smoothed out by a full suspension system with upgraded springs, there's disc braking front and back, plus motor braking as well, and the Titan has a ground clearance of 6.2 in (15.75 in).

Titan riders can choose from 12 speed modes, and motor up to a top speed of 37 mph Splach

LED head- and tail-lights are included, the color and pulse rhythm of the integrated side lighting can be controlled via a companion mobile app, an Apple Airtag is included in a hidden compartment to the front, an optional add-on is being made available for keyless unlocking via NFC cards, and a useful hook on the stem can accommodate a backpack or travel bag during rides.

Indiegogo perks for the "SUV-like" Titan start at US$1,149 for a limited time – representing a 47% saving on the expected retail price – before rising to the next level. A version boasting 10-inch tires is also available. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but Splach reports that production has already been completed and is guaranteeing delivery in the US before the Festive holidays. The video below has more.

SPLACH TITAN - The Dazzling SUV of the E-Scooter World

