Velocity cargo e-quadcycle boosts power by adding another rider

There are now a number of electric-assist cargo quadcycles that let pedaling riders haul heavy loads, but one person can still only haul so much. That's where the Velocity comes in, as it accommodates two riders.

Made by German mobility company Veload, the Velocity features two adjustable ergonomic seats and two SRAM Centera chain-drive drivetrains, both of the latter linked to the rear axle. The left-hand rider is responsible for steering, shifting between nine gears and activating the four hydraulic disc brakes, via a single set of handlebars.

A Heinzmann CargoPower R111 rear hub motor augments the riders' pedaling power with 25 Nm (18 lb ft) of torque, taking them to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 10-hour charge of the 1,400-Wh lithium iron phosphate battery is reportedly good for a range of up to 60 km (37 miles) – a regenerative braking system helps boost that figure.

The Velocity can still be pedaled by a single rider Veload

The rear cargo bed is compatible with EUR-standard pallets and boxes, and can handle a maximum payload of 200 kg (441 lb) – the total rider/cargo weight can't exceed 300 kg (661 lb). And yes, for lighter loads, the Velocity can be pedaled by just one person. It weighs 130 kg (287 lb), and measures 2.8 meters long by 1.25 m wide (110 by 49 in).

Some of its other features include a full front and rear lighting system (including turn indicators), a 230-volt socket for charging or powering electronic devices, and rear coil-spring suspension.

The Velocity is priced at €14,042 (about US$15,364). It can be seen in action, in the following video.

Source: Veload

