© 2023 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Velocity cargo e-quadcycle boosts power by adding another rider

By Ben Coxworth
August 03, 2023
Velocity cargo e-quadcycle boosts power by adding another rider
Why settle for just one rider when you can have two?
Why settle for just one rider when you can have two?
View 5 Images
The Velocity weighs 130 kg (287 lb), and measures 2.8 meters long by 1.25 m wide (110 by 49 in)
1/5
The Velocity weighs 130 kg (287 lb), and measures 2.8 meters long by 1.25 m wide (110 by 49 in)
The rear cargo bed is compatible with EUR-standard pallets and boxes
2/5
The rear cargo bed is compatible with EUR-standard pallets and boxes
The Velocity can still be pedaled by a single rider
3/5
The Velocity can still be pedaled by a single rider
The Velocity is priced at €14,042 (about US$15,364)
4/5
The Velocity is priced at €14,042 (about US$15,364)
Why settle for just one rider when you can have two?
5/5
Why settle for just one rider when you can have two?
View gallery - 5 images

There are now a number of electric-assist cargo quadcycles that let pedaling riders haul heavy loads, but one person can still only haul so much. That's where the Velocity comes in, as it accommodates two riders.

Made by German mobility company Veload, the Velocity features two adjustable ergonomic seats and two SRAM Centera chain-drive drivetrains, both of the latter linked to the rear axle. The left-hand rider is responsible for steering, shifting between nine gears and activating the four hydraulic disc brakes, via a single set of handlebars.

A Heinzmann CargoPower R111 rear hub motor augments the riders' pedaling power with 25 Nm (18 lb ft) of torque, taking them to a top assisted speed of 25 km/h (16 mph). One 10-hour charge of the 1,400-Wh lithium iron phosphate battery is reportedly good for a range of up to 60 km (37 miles) – a regenerative braking system helps boost that figure.

The Velocity can still be pedaled by a single rider
The Velocity can still be pedaled by a single rider

The rear cargo bed is compatible with EUR-standard pallets and boxes, and can handle a maximum payload of 200 kg (441 lb) – the total rider/cargo weight can't exceed 300 kg (661 lb). And yes, for lighter loads, the Velocity can be pedaled by just one person. It weighs 130 kg (287 lb), and measures 2.8 meters long by 1.25 m wide (110 by 49 in).

Some of its other features include a full front and rear lighting system (including turn indicators), a 230-volt socket for charging or powering electronic devices, and rear coil-spring suspension.

The Velocity is priced at €14,042 (about US$15,364). It can be seen in action, in the following video.

VELOAD Transporträder

Source: Veload

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Urban Transportcargo bikeebikes
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!