Startup motors out with low-riding, long-range, dual-motor e-trike

Middletown-based startup Vook Bike has spent the last couple of years working on an e-trike capable of up to 110 miles of per-charge range and packing dual 3-kW hub motors. A funding campaign has now launched on Indiegogo to bring the funky low-rider to production.

"Vook was born out of our desire to revolutionize personal transportation while fostering sustainability," said company co-founder Henry Miller in a press statement. "There was a lack of innovative, versatile, and stylish electric trikes in the market that could cater to a wide range of users. Our dedicated team combined their expertise and creativity to deliver exceptional performance, reliability, and comfort in every aspect of the vehicle aiming to bring pure joy and excitement to all its riders."

Vook suggests that the low-riding electric three-wheeler should meet the needs of folks commuting, pleasure triking or engaging in off-road shenanigans. On potential regulatory issues, the company told us that "when it comes to the legal status and requirements in the US, our e-trike is designed to comply with federal regulations. The maximum speed limit for under motor power alone is 20 miles per hour. Additionally, you can use the Vook app to adjust the power of the motors, allowing you to increase or decrease the speed to meet specific regulations in your area."

The Vook e-trike offers a per-charge range of up to 110 miles, and its hub motors offer four drive modes to a top speed of 40 mph Vook Bike

The Vook e-trike rocks the a kind of Big Wheel vibe, or a drifting trike, if you prefer, and is built around a sturdy aluminum-alloy frame that's available in a bunch of colors. This hosts a custom-designed bucket seat fashioned from fiberglass and eco-leather, and there's a 20-inch fat tire to the front and two hub wheels each wrapped in a 6.5-inch tire in the rear. Stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc braking front and back.

The combination of an optimized battery system and regen braking is reported to result in a per-charge range of up to 110 miles (180 km) for the 50-Ah/62-V (3.1-kWh) version or 80 miles (128 km) with a 30-Ah/62-V (1.86-kWh) battery in the fiberglass trunk. Either way, the Li-ion battery can be removed for charging indoors, or can serve as a mobile powerbank for gadgetry while out and about.

The removable Li-ion battery can be used as a mobile powerbank, and features one 120-W USB-C port, two 32-W USB-C ports and two 20-W USB Type-A ports Vook Bike

Vook's e-trike doesn't feature pedals like the XP Trike, for example, but opens up the speed via thumb throttle. The company is promising top speeds of 40 mph (65 km/h) over four drive modes from the two hub motors for a nominal total output of 3,000 watts (or 6 kW peak).

The safe drive mode can roll for up to 10 mph (17 km/h), an eco level tops out at 15 mph (25 km/h), there's a 20-mph (32 km/h) sport ride, and the boost/extreme setting takes it to the max (presumably unlocked for off-road use only). There's a reverse function too, and cruise control available.

A nifty metal arm ends in a water-resistant LCD display where riders can tap into key e-trike info such as speed, distance, battery status, and a navigation aid, as well as selecting drive modes. This display can be detached and a smartphone running the companion app mounted instead.

The e-trike unlocks via a fingerprint reader on the handlebar or through the app, and also comes with a GPS tracker in the frame and the battery for peace of mind – though folks will need activated SIM cards with mobile data plans to make use of this feature.

On the road, the Vook e-trike will max out at 20 mph, but the boost mode can get off-roaders up to 40 mph Vook Bike

Elsewhere is a custom-made LED headlight that can shine white or yellow, or other colors "for enhanced visibility" plus a LED braking tail-light as well. Vook has also included front and rear 1080p cameras on the specs sheet, with the front unit doubling as an adventure-recording actioncam while the one at the back works with onboard sensors for improved ride safety. Finally, the long-range electric three-wheeler tips the scales at 88 lb (40 kg), and is able to support a load capacity of up to 264.5 lb (120 kg).

Vook is raising production funds for the long-range e-trike on Indiegogo, where perks currently start at US$2,300. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from December. The video below has more.

VOOK: Your Ultimate Ultra Long Range E-trike

Source: Vook