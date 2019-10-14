Yamaha heads to Tokyo with e-scooters, e-bikes and more

The 46th Tokyo Motor Show is due to open its doors later this month, and the Yamaha Motor Co has six world premieres to show off, including electric scooters, electric bikes and more.

Rolling in to replace 125cc gas-fueled scooters is the E01 urban commuter pictured above. More details on all of the display models will doubtless be released after the company's press conference on October 23, but for now Yamaha is promising fast-charging, plenty of range and a quality ride from this sporty-looking electric scooter.

The E02 is aimed at the 50cc inner city rider, and features "a compact, lightweight and easy-to-handle vehicle body and comes with an easily removable battery." And the classic-looking E-Vino comes with two running modes and a hill-climbing boost, and also comes with a removable battery.

Taking a design nod from Yamaha's motocross bikes, the YPJ-YZ pedal-assist e-bike features a split down tube with the battery mounted into the gap. It's designed for both on- and off-road, with the company proposing "a fun, stimulating and extra-ordinary riding experience."

The YPJ-YZ takes design cues from motocross bikes Yamaha Motor Co

Also aimed at off-road warriors looking for an easier time getting up and over is the production version of the YPJ-XC, with "potent but controllable power-assist" from the firm's top-end PW-X drive unit.

Visitors to Yamaha's booth will also see the Tritown tilting three-wheeler that's headed to production and the TY-E electric trials bike announced last year, which has since taken part in the FIM Trial-E Cup, finishing second in 2018 and 2019.

The "go everywhere and do everything" YNF-01 low-speed mobility concept Yamaha Motor Co

Yamaha is taking along a couple of assisted-mobility special exhibits too, in the shape of the YNF-01 off-roader and the JWX-1 PLUS electric wheelchair drive unit that can transform a manual wheelchair into an electric one just by swapping out the main wheels.

And last but not least, the Land Link Concept uses AI-based image recognition technology to autonomously move over "vast" outdoor terrains, likely transporting cargo or equipment. Each of its four wheels can be set to work as a team or steered/driven independently.

Yamaha says that the Land Link Concept autonomous all-terrain rover "has the dexterity to work on tasks alongside us as a reliable partner" Yamaha Motor Co

Not an awful lot to go at this stage, other than to gawp at the images and imagine what these vehicles and concepts might be capable of. All of these and more will be at Yamaha's booth at the Tokyo Motor Show, which starts on October 24.

Source: Yamaha Motor Co