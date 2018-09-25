Self-balancing scooter folds flat in secondsView gallery - 4 images
Self-balancing electric scooters may be a handy way of getting around, but the things can be kind of bulky when you want to carry or stow them. A German startup is now offering a solution to that problem, in the form of the folding UrmO.
When the UrmO is in its unfolded state, the rider simply stands upon it as they would on any other so-called "hoverboard." They then shift their weight to steer, brake and accelerate, taking the vehicle up to a top speed of 15 km/h (9 mph). One charge of its battery should reportedly be good for a range of 20 km (12 miles), with a 45-minute charge bringing it back up to 80 percent once it's run out.
Flats shouldn't be a problem, as its two 14-inch hubless wheels are clad in foam-filled tires. And once it's time to stop motoring along, the UrmO can be folded up in a claimed two seconds and then carried flat by its handle, like a briefcase. It weighs 6.5 kg (14 lb).
Plans call for the aluminum and carbon fiber-bodied scooter (actually a "personal light electric vehicle," so we're told) to be the subject of a Kickstarter campaign beginning Oct. 8th. Pledges will start at €999 (about US$1,176), with the retail price sitting at €1,999 ($2,353).
One of the prototypes can be seen in action, in the video below.
Source: UrmO
