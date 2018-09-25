When the UrmO is in its unfolded state, the rider simply stands upon it as they would on any other so-called "hoverboard." They then shift their weight to steer, brake and accelerate, taking the vehicle up to a top speed of 15 km/h (9 mph). One charge of its battery should reportedly be good for a range of 20 km (12 miles), with a 45-minute charge bringing it back up to 80 percent once it's run out.