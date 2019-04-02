It's interesting to think about what other kinds of services might fit this kind of model, and which might end up taking advantage of self-drivers in other ways. A mobile car battery replacement service, for example, might sound like a good idea, rolling out to you with a selection of batteries charged up and ready to go. But it's probably easier and cheaper to have a service that stores a bigger range in a big ol' warehouse, and pops the right battery in a JohnnyCab to send it out to you.