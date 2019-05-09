Volkswagen's electric future begins with the all-new ID.3, now available for preorderView gallery - 11 images
After a string of Volkswagen ID concepts rolling out over the better part of three years, it seems like ages ago that the original ID hatchback concept made its world debut. That model is nearing production now, and today it has an official name, the ID.3. Volkswagen fancies it the number 3 in its list of seminal vehicles, following the Beetle and the Golf. The cute five-door won't debut until September, but it's already available for preorder in Europe, where it will offer between 330 and 550 km (205 and 342 mi) of range on the WLTP cycle.
This year's Frankfurt Motor Show will host the official world premiere of the ID.3. In the meantime, Volkswagen has shared the ID.3 name and showed the little electric car in some seriously vibrant camouflage.
"ID.3" isn't exactly the most dynamic model name we could have imagined, but at least it breaks the weird spelling conventions of the ID concept series. Volkswagen explains that the ID stands for "intelligent design, identity and visionary technologies," while the 3 references the model's compact sizing and its place in VW's historical hierarchy. No word on what the unnecessary single period denotes.
"While the Beetle once mobilized the masses, and the Golf featured great innovations in each generation, the ID. will make e-mobility accessible to a broad spectrum of customers," Volkswagen explains.
The automaker is holding the full details package until closer to the official debut, but it does say that it will offer the production ID.3 with three battery options, ranging between 330 and 550 km. Plans call for pricing to start under €30,000 (approx. US$33,600). The model is not expected to make it over to the United States.
The first ID.3 model will be the special edition ID.3 1ST, which went up for preorder on Wednesday. The 1ST edition will come with the mid-level 420-km (260-mi) battery that Volkswagen expects to be the most popular and will price in below €40,000 (US$44,800). A refundable €1,000 deposit will secure one of 30,000 1ST models.
The ID.3 1ST edition will feature an equipment package with voice control, navigation and large rims. There will also be higher-spec Plus and Max trims. In addition to the car itself, 1ST buyers will receive a year (up to 2,000 kWh) of free charging at public stations linked to the VW "We Charge" app.
Customers who preorder will be able to finalize their orders following the official Frankfurt debut and production is planned to start in late 2019, with the first customer deliveries to begin in mid 2020.
Once Volkswagen gets ID.3 models on the streets, it will also begin moving forward with additional ID. vehicles, including a sedan based on the ID. Vizzion, a van based on the ID. Buzz, a small SUV based on the ID. Crozz and a large SUV based on the ID. Roomzz. Volkswagen plans to have no less than 20 all-electric vehicles in its lineup by 2025, accounting for one million sales annually.
Source: Volkswagen
