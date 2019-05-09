After a string of Volkswagen ID concepts rolling out over the better part of three years, it seems like ages ago that the original ID hatchback concept made its world debut. That model is nearing production now, and today it has an official name, the ID.3. Volkswagen fancies it the number 3 in its list of seminal vehicles, following the Beetle and the Golf. The cute five-door won't debut until September, but it's already available for preorder in Europe, where it will offer between 330 and 550 km (205 and 342 mi) of range on the WLTP cycle.

