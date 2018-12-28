"The mobile charging stations are a decisive step toward an efficient network of charging points," said VW's Thomas Schmall. "They can be set up anywhere as required – with or without connection to the power supply. This flexibility enables a completely new approach for the rapid expansion of the charging infrastructure. Cities can, for example, find out the most suitable places for a permanent charging point before making major investments in developing the network. In addition, it will be possible to set up a large number of charging stations temporarily – exactly when and where they are needed."

