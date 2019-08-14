The idea is transparent enough: take one comfy little car that's easy on the knees to get in and out of, and that gives you high enough seats to see forward in traffic, and add the thrill factor of a drop top. The problem, as Nissan and Range Rover have demonstrated in the past, is that the squat proportions of convertible crossovers are not fun to look at, and their very existence seems to tarnish the cool factor of proper low-riding convertibles.