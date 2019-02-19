Moving toward a portfolio of 20 full BEVs by 2025, the company that cheated emissions tests on its diesel vehicles has "focused the entire value chain" of its ID range "on the goal of avoiding and reducing CO2 emissions." The VW plant in Zwickau has moved to 100 percent renewable energy, unavoidable manufacturing emissions are being "offset by investments in certified climate projects," and the company is looking back as far as raw materials suppliers to work out where further kilos of CO2 can be eliminated from the process, estimating that these efforts could save as much as a million tons of CO2 emissions per year from the manufacturing process.