Autofocus glasses watch your eyes, and shift their focus accordingly

By Maryna Holovnova
December 06, 2025
A half-transparent prototype provides an inside view of the IXI autofocus glasses
Timo Yliluomo, who is IXI's Chief Design Officer, examines a prototype
A half-transparent prototype provides an inside view of the IXI autofocus glasses
The IXI glasses are designed to look like any others, not like a high-tech gimmick
A side view of the glasses, in transparent prototype form
Finnish startup IXI is on a mission to reinvent what eyewear can be, and it now seems to be just a step away from turning that vision into reality. The company's autofocus glasses are currently in the final stages of development before their official launch.

IXI calls them the “world’s first autofocus eyewear” – a claim that Japan's Vixion would doubtless dispute – and there truly is revolutionary technology inside those frames. The lenses can detect the movement of your eyes and instantly adjust for sharp focus.

Described as a blend of technology, comfort, and fashion, the IXI glasses are aimed at replacing traditional reading glasses. The company founders say, “We are focused on creating premium adaptive eyewear, not a gadget,” and it makes perfect sense once you see the product. It looks entirely like a regular pair of glasses, and weighs even less, at just 22 grams (0.8 oz)

The IXI glasses are designed to look like any others, not like a high-tech gimmick
The main innovation is liquid-crystal technology, known for its low power consumption and wide use in modern gadgets such as smartphone displays, digital watches, calculators, and LCD TVs.

In IXI’s case, a layer of liquid crystals sits between the optical elements of each lens. Eye-tracking sensors inside the frame detect when you look at nearby objects, and respond by applying a small electric voltage to the crystals. The crystals then rearrange and shift into a position that increases the lens’s optical power, allowing it to change focus instantly.

When you look farther away, the sensors stop sending the “near-focus” signal, and the lenses return to their normal distance-viewing state. Given the size of the built-in batteries, the glasses need to be charged daily, but an overnight charge sounds pretty hassle-free.

A side view of the glasses, in transparent prototype form
All the electronic components will be manufactured in Finland, and the frames will be hand-finished in Italy. The creators plan to release several frame options, all featuring adjustable temples, nosepiece, and pantoscopic tilt. They believe it will change the whole approach to purchasing glasses. Instead of compromising on style, everyone will be able to find something that fits them perfectly.

We reached out to IXI about pricing but this information will be revealed closer to launch, as the product is still in the developmental stage. For now, all the company can confirm is that the glasses will be positioned “as a premium eyewear product,” so make your best guess.

Source: IXI

Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

