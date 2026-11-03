Prism puts an eye-controlled Linux computer on your face

Raven Resonance says it's managed to squeeze a standalone computer into a pair of smart glasses. Dubbed an "Ambient Computer," the Prism 1 runs Raven OS: a custom Linux platform designed to operate independently without tethering to a smartphone.

The San Francisco startup is pitching it at developers, builders, technical creatives, and enterprise users looking for something more open and customizable than most connected wearables.

The idea behind the pitch is certainly an interesting one: to put a genuinely independent Linux machine directly into your field of view.

The Raven Prism launch event in San Francisco recently Raven Resonance

Prism’s display sits in front of the right eye. It uses a full-color LCoS engine and diffractive waveguide with a 30-degree diagonal field of view. Raven says the image appears roughly equivalent to a 16-inch screen that’s held at arm’s length, with more than 1,500 nits of brightness.

Rather than filling your vision with augmented reality, the idea is to keep apps and information available at a glance; this is reflected in the display’s position toward the periphery. Menu navigation is handled primarily through eye gaze and voice, though Bluetooth keyboards, mice, and controllers are also supported. The hardware is rounded out by a 13-MP forward camera, four microphones, and two downward-facing speakers.

System hardware includes an ARM64 processor supporting up to 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and SSH access for custom development.

If you’re wondering how the device stays charged, the answer is Raven Wings: magnetic battery modules that attach to the glasses’ arms and can be hot-swapped without shutting the system down. In other words, the frame itself doesn’t need to sit tethered to a charger; you remove a depleted Wing and snap on a fresh one. Two pairs of Wings and a charging case are included with the Prism.

Magnetic battery modules snap directly onto the frame arms, allowing users to hot-swap power without shutting down the system Raven Resonance

The connection does more than deliver power, too. It routes USB and is intended to double as a modular expansion interface, with Raven floating eventual Wings containing GPS, cellular connectivity, larger batteries, or AI accelerators. None of those modules are shipping yet, but the concept may well have future potential beyond just longer battery life.

Raven has also built some tangible privacy controls into the hardware (a prudent choice given recent privacy concerns surrounding smart glasses). The camera has a physical cover that must be opened before it can operate, while the company’s Beakon Lights glow whenever recording is active.

Eye-control processing runs locally, aided by a dedicated FPGA for local models. Raven says speech recognition and other sensitive tasks are similarly handled on the glasses wherever possible. The company also says that data only leaves the glasses with your explicit consent, though its wider privacy and security claims haven’t yet been independently verified.

A red indicator light and physical lens cover sit near the front frame, providing visual confirmation when recording features are active Raven Resonance

The Raven Prism 1 costs US$1,499, with a fully refundable $49 deposit securing a place in Batch 4, scheduled for shipping in mid-2027. Availability is initially limited to the US, with a European release planned later. Built-in prescription support currently spans -4.5 to +4.5 diopters.

The startup does have experienced people on its team, including veterans of Apple, Samsung Research, XREAL, and Leap Motion. Still, Prism is Raven Resonance’s first commercial product, so the company doesn’t have a consumer hardware production track record just yet.

Though the current asking price is on the high side, the Prism 1 offers a distinctly open alternative to the current smart-glasses landscape. As a first-time hardware maker, however, Raven Resonance still needs to prove it can scale production and deliver on its ambitious set of features.

Source: Raven Resonance