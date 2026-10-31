Wearable touchscreen weaves its way into your garment fabric

Screens have become indispensable in most of our daily lives. We have them on phones, billboards, tiny wearables, coffee makers, toilets, and everywhere else. Scientists have now figured out a way to integrate them into the very fabric of clothes.

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have found a way to turn ordinary-looking fabric into an interactive display screen.

We're not talking about a screen embedded in a shirt; the fabric itself is the screen. It can play videos, display notifications, measure your body temperature, and respond when you touch it! The enabling technology is a special, pressure-sensitive electronic fiber containing miniature LED chips, electrical connections, and a touch-sensitive layer. Each fiber is about 1 mm thick and 10 meters (32.8 ft) long.

Using a thermal fiber drawing process that integrates thousands of microelectronic devices along a single fiber, the team created touch-sensitive and pixel layers within a thread just 1 millimeter thick and 10 meters long National University of Singapore

For the demonstration, the researchers incorporated 54 of these fibers into the forearm of a sleeve. Each fiber contains 96 LEDs, resulting in a 96 × 54-pixel display with a 168 × 105-mm screen size; a 30 frames-per-second refresh rate; and 8-bit color depth. Granted, that's a fairly low-resolution screen by modern standards, but it can display recognizable images, animations, and simple graphical interfaces. Plus, it's a shirt sleeve!

Beyond the display fibers, the scientists also incorporated a microphone, a speaker, and several sensors into flexible garment fibers. The project is detailed in the journal, Nature.

So, how does it actually work? The first part of the trick is the electronic fibers themselves, which the researchers call digital pixel fibers. Each fiber is a long, flexible plastic thread, containing a row of miniature LED chips, tiny electrical wires, and a touch-sensitive layer. Each LED acts as an individual pixel that can light up in different colors, while the electrical wires supply power and carry instructions that tell the LEDs what to display.

A layer beneath the LEDs senses touch, lighting up the nearest pixel when the fiber is pressed National University of Singapore

Getting all these electronics into something as thin and flexible as a thread was no small feat.

The researchers started by arranging thousands of miniature RGB LED chips in a straight line, then running several incredibly thin, insulated copper wires along them. Using a programmable laser, they carefully removed the insulation at specific points where the wires needed to connect to the LEDs. They then applied solder and heated the assembly, allowing the molten metal to bond only to the exposed copper sections. This method enabled them to connect more than 5,000 electronic chips through over 20,000 electrical connections.

With the LEDs and their electrical connections in place, the researchers used a process called thermal drawing to turn the assembly into a fiber. This involved heating a larger polymer structure until it softened, then stretching it into a much thinner, elongated form while continuously feeding the interconnected LED strip into it. The process encased the electronics in a transparent, flexible polymer and incorporated conductive layers beneath the LEDs for touch sensing.

Each finished fiber essentially works like a long, narrow digital display. The LEDs contain red, green, and blue light-emitting elements whose brightness can be adjusted to produce different colors. A controller sends digital instructions along the copper wires, telling each LED what color to produce and how brightly to shine. Each LED receives its instructions and passes the remaining data to the next one, allowing the entire row to display different colors and patterns simultaneously.

With the individual fibers working, the next step was to assemble them into an actual touchscreen. For their prototype, the researchers incorporated 54 electronic fibers – each containing 96 individually controllable LEDs – into the forearm section of a garment sleeve, turning it into a functional two-dimensional screen.

Introducing the Garment GUI!

Beyond the touchscreen itself, the researchers also incorporated several specialized electronic fibers into the garment, manufactured using the same technique as the display fibers.

These include a microphone and speaker for voice commands and audio playback; motion sensors to detect movement and orientation; a magnetometer for compass functionality; a temperature sensor to monitor body temperature; and an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the screen's brightness. Together, these components allow the sleeve to perform several functions associated with early smartphones, including playing videos with sound, responding to voice commands, automatically rotating its display, and showing the wearer's body temperature.

Now, flexible displays, electronic textiles, and smart garments already exist. However, most approaches either attach electronic components to fabric or integrate relatively simple sensing and lighting functions. However, a programmable, touch-sensitive graphical user interface built from electronic fibers that form part of the garment itself is a first.

What's more, despite all the electronics involved, the researchers demonstrated that the electronic fabric could withstand 50 machine washes and 1,000 bending cycles without substantial deterioration in its display or touch performance. The manufacturing architecture, which integrates more than 5,000 chips with over 20,000 electrical connections while retaining the fabric's flexibility and breathability, is also a major achievement.

Asst. Prof. Tural Khudiyev (second from right) from the College of Design and Engineering, NUS, with team members Heng Fu, PhD student (first from right), Ziang Li, PhD candidate (second from left), and Swetika Chaturvedi, Research Associate (first from left) National University of Singapore

Potential applications include smart clothing that displays notifications, navigation instructions, and other information without requiring users to reach for their phones. In healthcare, garments could continuously monitor vital signs such as body temperature and heart rate, allowing wearers to view and interact with their health data directly on their clothing.

Athletes could use similar garments to track performance, while workers in industrial environments could receive safety alerts and operating instructions on their sleeves. The researchers also envision integrating artificial intelligence into future versions, potentially enabling clothing that responds intelligently to the wearer and their surroundings.

On the flip side, a 1-mm-thick thread is relatively thick. The display resolution is also quite low by modern standards.

The researchers are now working to improve the display's resolution by developing smaller electronic components and thinner fibers, while integrating more advanced sensors and on-device AI capabilities. The ultimate goal is to combine display, touch sensing, and intelligent processing into a single textile platform, paving the way for clothing that can monitor its wearer, understand its surroundings, and provide information or assistance when needed.

Source: National University of Singapore

