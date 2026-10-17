Fairphone's repairable earbuds get a glow-up in every way

I'll sheepishly admit that I've sometimes looked forward to my gadgets conking out so I can replace them with shiny new upgrades. Don't be like me, folks. That simply adds to the world's growing piles of e-waste, and you usually end up discarding a device that only needs a small component repaired or replaced.

Dutch hardware brand Fairphone has been remedying this for a few years now, with its line of gadgets that are designed to be repaired and used for years longer than usual. It's just released its Fairbuds 2 wireless earbuds, which can not only be fixed easily, but also improve on the original pair that came out in 2024.

Like the first Fairbuds, these feature 11-mm drivers, IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, and let you tweak audio output using an EQ in the companion app.

The FAIRBUDS 2 are out and they sound GOOD! | Fairphone

For 2026, you've got an entirely new design for both the case and buds, and they look particularly cool in this deep Forest Green colorway. The exterior is free of toxic PFAS compounds that can penetrate your skin, so they're safer to use long-term.

The case is a good bit lighter and smaller, and extends listening time by 40 hours – up from the first-gen case's 26 hours. The buds themselves last eight hours on a full charge with active noise cancelation (ANC) off, up from the original Fairbuds' six hours. Topping off the buds for 10 minutes nets you about two hours of playback time, which is nice. Speaking of which, the ANC cuts 45 dB on this model.

The Fairbuds 2 look boss in Forest Green Fairphone

Fairphone had these tuned by acoustic engineering studio Form Follows Frequency for "deeper bass, warmer mids, and crisp highs." They also include LDAC support for high-fidelity 990-kbps audio.

The Fairbuds 2 hook up to your phone quickly via Google Fast Pair, and can switch between two connected devices on the fly.

What's especially neat, though, is these are as repairable as the original Fairbuds. You can easily open up and fix the buds and the case, swap out a weak battery for a fresh cell, and even use a replacement earbud if you lose one. For reference, a battery for the case costs just US$12.99, while a battery kit for the buds is only $9.99.

You can swap out the batteries in the case and buds, or even replace a lost bud with a new one Fairphone

Impressively, Fairphone's priced the Fairbuds 2 lower than what the originals cost at launch. These come in at $120 in the US, and €119 in Europe. That's about the same as what you'll pay right now for Nothing's Ear (3) on sale on Amazon, and a little less than the cost of Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds, Apple's AirPods 5, or Skullcandy's Method 360.

Broadly speaking, these are all in the same ballpark as far as functionality and battery life go. However, the Fairbuds 2 are made to outlast these by a long shot, and extending their life span doesn't cost much.

Find the Fairbuds 2 on Fairphone's US site, where they'll be available to order soon.

Source: Fairphone

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