© 2026 New Atlas
Wearables

Meta's new AI glasses add Kylie flair without the designer badge

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
June 24, 2026
Meta's new AI glasses add Kylie flair without the designer badge
If you're looking for AI glasses with flair, the Kylie Jenner frames are worth a look
If you're looking for AI glasses with flair, the Kylie Jenner frames are worth a look
View 5 Images
The Meta Glasses don't have a screen, but they let you shoot video and photos, and ask its AI pretty much anything
1/5
The Meta Glasses don't have a screen, but they let you shoot video and photos, and ask its AI pretty much anything
If you're looking for AI glasses with flair, the Kylie Jenner frames are worth a look
2/5
If you're looking for AI glasses with flair, the Kylie Jenner frames are worth a look
The Adventurer (top) and Fury (bottom) styles are fairly conventional, but you can opt for different colors and materials
3/5
The Adventurer (top) and Fury (bottom) styles are fairly conventional, but you can opt for different colors and materials
The Glasses run for 8 hours, and the charging case can add up to 40 hours more
4/5
The Glasses run for 8 hours, and the charging case can add up to 40 hours more
You'll use your voice for everything from recording video to controlling music playback to asking Meta AI about the weather
5/5
You'll use your voice for everything from recording video to controlling music playback to asking Meta AI about the weather
View gallery - 5 images

Meta's been adding tech to glasses for the last few years now, in partnership with Ray-Ban and Oakley. It's now launched a new range of smart glasses with AI smarts on board, sans those brand names.

The Meta Glasses feature largely the same hardware as the 2nd-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses: the same cameras, mics, and speakers, and as with that previous lineup, they don't get a screen in the lenses. You can, however, choose from 26 combinations of style, colorways, and materials, in three different shapes. They also get a lower price tag, with options starting at US$299.

Slip these on, and you can shoot 3K/30-fps videos and photos with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. You can ask Meta AI about anything (like you would with ChatGPT) and even about what you're looking at in real life. And you can take calls, and stream music and podcasts with a voice command. There's also a new Action button to discreetly invoke the AI or trigger a preset feature.

The Adventurer (top) and Fury (bottom) styles are fairly conventional, but you can opt for different colors and materials
The Adventurer (top) and Fury (bottom) styles are fairly conventional, but you can opt for different colors and materials

There are three main styles to pick from. The Adventurer is a classic rectangular design that should appeal to most folks; the Fury is a slightly louder take on it. There's also Meta Glasses by Kylie, a slim oval frame designed in collaboration with model Kylie Jenner that unlocks her voice for AI assistance, for $100 more.

The Meta Glasses don't have a screen, but they let you shoot video and photos, and ask its AI pretty much anything
The Meta Glasses don't have a screen, but they let you shoot video and photos, and ask its AI pretty much anything

The Glasses offer 8 hours of battery life; their included charging case adds another 40 hours. You can also get a charging stand to leave around your house. For audio, you've got open-ear speakers, and a wind-noise-reducing 6-mic array for calls and voice commands. There's 32 GB of onboard storage, which is said to be enough for more than 1,000 photos or 100 30-second videos.

You can order the Glasses with prescription lenses, which add $100 at a minimum; you'll pay extra for transition lenses, and even more if you want thin lenses.

The Glasses run for 8 hours, and the charging case can add up to 40 hours more
The Glasses run for 8 hours, and the charging case can add up to 40 hours more

Okay, so there's not much that's especially new here. But these are the first glasses to feature AI powered by Muse Spark, the company's powerful multimodal reasoning model that was released in April. That should make for smarter responses than you might have gotten with previous generations of Meta's eyewear.

The firm promises this AI model will offer improved "answers on everything from sports scores to local restaurant picks, better understand what you’re seeing, and help manage your daily life effortlessly – whether you’re building healthy habits, managing your calendar, or navigating a busy schedule hands-free."

The idea with these glasses is to make Meta AI accessible without the need to whip out your phone. You can ask it anything with a wake word, play music or audiobooks from Spotify and Audible, and even fire up a soundtrack for whatever sort of place and time you're in at that moment. Plus, if you're sporting a Garmin fitness wearable, you can get a summary of your current workout stats, compare your performance with previous sessions, and other insights.

You'll use your voice for everything from recording video to controlling music playback to asking Meta AI about the weather
You'll use your voice for everything from recording video to controlling music playback to asking Meta AI about the weather

Meta promises additional features are coming down the pipeline soon: turn-by-turn walking directions to get around town, 14 new languages in real-time translation mode (making for more than 20 in total), and the ability to snap multiple photos during a special moment and automatically recommend the best frame out of the lot.

With those features in tow, the Meta Glasses could make a compelling case for themselves at this price point. Meta is arguably the most popular brand for this type of wearable in the US right now, but others like Tecno and Rokid – whose glasses include a head-up display for live captions and notifications in your field of vision (review coming soon) – could catch up with differentiated offerings.

If you're in the US, you can try on Meta Glasses at Meta Lab stores before you buy a pair. They're available starting today from Meta's site, Best Buy, and other retailers; they should arrive on Amazon soon too.

Check out the Meta Glasses here. And if you're keen on wearing more tech on your face, the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses pack more tech and features, including a wristband for gesture-based control.

Source: Meta

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

WearablesMetaArtificial IntelligenceSmart GlassesGlasses
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
The Citizen Photon
Wearables
Citizen Photon celebrates half a century of solar watch power
Citizen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first analog light-powered watch with the release of its Eco-Drive Photon watch in a limited edition, with two variants of 5,000 units each that pay homage to the peculiar physics of light.
The Fort wearable negates the need to manually log your workouts
Wearables
This fitness tracker logs your lifts so you don't have to
Tracking every rep is no fun, So Fort's new screenless wearable does it for you. It automatically logs sets, reps, rest, tempo, and more while you focus on getting your gym on.
Sabi's beanie is lined with tiny EEG-reading biosensors for brain imaging – and can turn your thoughts into typed text
Wearables
This mind-reading beanie could make keyboards obsolete
Dictation tech has gotten way better over the last few years, thanks to sophisticated AI models. But an upcoming device can remove even more friction from the process of getting words onto your screen, by simply reading your thoughts.
Designed to blend into everyday bling, The90 Gem tracks live UV exposure in style
Wearables
Stylish pendant brings personalized UV tracking to sun protection
The90 Gem is a pendant-style wearable that tracks real-time UVA and UVB exposure, using app guidance to personalize sunscreen timing, sun habits and longer-term skin-care decisions beyond generic UV data.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!