AI-spiked action headset immerses itself naturally in your world

We’ve already seen plenty of smart glasses that combine stylish design with music playback and hands-free video recording. For folks who appreciate having those features but don’t like wearing glasses, Auriview has just launched a new product on Kickstarter. The X1 takes a similar approach but packs the technology into a different form factor – bone-conduction earphones. What sets it apart from similar products is a built-in AI assistant that allows users to interact with the device through voice commands.

Let’s start with the primary function – audio. Since the product is aimed at cyclists, runners, and hikers, the choice of bone-conduction technology makes perfect sense: staying aware of one's surroundings is crucial for safety.

The X1 should fit under most bike helmets Auriview

Because the X1 has a low-profile curved design, it’s claimed to fit under cycling helmets and potentially even some ski helmets. The headset is pretty light at just 48 grams (1.7 oz). It measures 145 x 115 x 48 mm (5.7 x 4.5 x 1.9 in), so fitting several smart features in such a compact device definitely was a challenge.

The camera is built into the right side of the headset. It features a 130° wide-angle lens capable of recording 4K video at 30 fps using H.265 compression, with a maximum bitrate of 10 Mbps. This means that the device can produce smaller video files while maintaining good image quality.

That said, “good image quality” can be quite subjective, and 10 Mbps is a relatively low bitrate for 4K video. It’s still pretty good for such a small camera, but you’ll likely notice a difference compared with videos recorded on a GoPro or a smartphone. The camera cannot be tilted or repositioned, although the creators say that the wide field of view compensates for that factor.

The headset measures 145 x 115 x 48 mm (5.7 x 4.5 x 1.9 in) Auriview

There is no microSD card slot, but the device comes with 30 GB of built-in storage. This should be sufficient, since the battery only allows for 50 to 60 minutes of continuous video recording anyways. The device also supports live streaming through Wi-Fi, although this will likely drain the battery even faster.

If you use the headset in a standby mode, the battery can reportedly last up to 100 hours. For music playback at 80% volume, Auriview claims up to 30 hours of battery life. Charging takes about two hours.

One of the more unusual features is the built-in AI assistant. It can be activated using customizable voice commands, so there is no need to press buttons or pull out your phone every time you want to ask a question or get directions. The AI enables a few features, including visual recognition. Instead of taking a photo and trying to identify the location or object later, you can simply ask the headset what you’re looking at and get a response in real time.

The X1 is claimed to tips the scales at 48 g (1.7 oz) Auriview

Other advertised features include translation and voice recording, which may seem less relevant for cyclists, but Auriview positions the X1 as a wearable device for everyday use and not just for outdoor activities. The headset supports real-time translation and face-to-face conversations in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic.

The voice recording option can be used for work meetings, interviews, or quick voice notes. We’ve all had moments when a great idea (or a forgotten item for the grocery list) comes to mind during a bike ride. Instead of stopping and reaching for a phone to write it down, users can simply record a voice note on the spot.

The X1 requires a companion app, but the good news is that there are no subscription fees for it. Through the app, users can access recorded footage and customize device settings. The app also provides a battery indicator and a device-finding feature.

An exploded view of the X1 Auriview

The headset is rated as resistant to dust and water. While it is not designed for underwater use, it can totally handle rain and sweat.

In the future, the company is considering adding automatic crash detection and incident recording, which a lot of cyclists definitely would appreciate. With the current battery life though, this can only be practical if you go on very short bike rides or just commute. Given the size of the device, improving battery performance will be a serious challenge for the company.

The headset is currently available only in bright orange. Early backers on Kickstarter can get the product for a pledge of US$139, while the planned retail price is $259. Assuming the campaign is successful, shipping is expected to begin in November.

AI Bone Conduction Headset That Sees & Assists

Source: Kickstarter

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