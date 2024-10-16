Wearable warning ring puts a bell on runners' fingers

Once you've ridden a bicycle with a bell, shouting out warnings to pedestrians seems very loudmouthed and ineffective. Well, the Runbell 3.0 gives runners a finger-worn bell, so they don't have to yell at people either.

Some readers may recall the original Runbell, invented by runner and entrepreneur Kevin John Nadolny. Kind of resembling a two-fingered set of brass knuckles with a bike-bell-like unit on top, that device was designed to let runners warn other trail/path users as they approached those people from the rear.

The idea was that a bell-ring would be better heard and less startling than a sudden shout of "On your left!" coming from close behind. It would also be better understood, as some people actually jump to the left when hearing such a verbal warning.

The original Runbell was followed by a second version that wasn't much different, along with a finger-worn flashlight called the Torch Ring. That brings us to the Runbell 3.0, which is currently on Kickstarter.

The Runbell 3.0 is additionally aimed at users such as skateboarders and one-wheel riders Runbell

Unlike the two-finger original, it goes solely on the index finger, bracing against the side of the middle finger. Its wearable base is now constructed of a single piece of cast stainless steel, which can be made to fit different finger sizes with four included silicone adapters.

The better-ringing bell itself is reportedly manufactured by "Japan's top bell maker" (it's not Crane, we checked), and features a nickel-silver alloy dome with a brass hammer held in a stainless steel spring mechanism. One thumb-strike of that hammer is claimed to produce a loud, resonant ring that can be heard from a distance of over 30 feet (9 m).

Backers can choose between three color choices Runbell

Should you be interested, a pledge of US$29 will get you a Runbell 3.0 of your own in a color choice of silver, gloss black or matte black – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $49.99.

You can see and hear it action, in the following video.

Runbell 3.0 - A Wearable Bell to Keep You Moving

Source: Kickstarter

