Wearable warning ring puts a bell on runners' fingers
Once you've ridden a bicycle with a bell, shouting out warnings to pedestrians seems very loudmouthed and ineffective. Well, the Runbell 3.0 gives runners a finger-worn bell, so they don't have to yell at people either.
Some readers may recall the original Runbell, invented by runner and entrepreneur Kevin John Nadolny. Kind of resembling a two-fingered set of brass knuckles with a bike-bell-like unit on top, that device was designed to let runners warn other trail/path users as they approached those people from the rear.
The idea was that a bell-ring would be better heard and less startling than a sudden shout of "On your left!" coming from close behind. It would also be better understood, as some people actually jump to the left when hearing such a verbal warning.
The original Runbell was followed by a second version that wasn't much different, along with a finger-worn flashlight called the Torch Ring. That brings us to the Runbell 3.0, which is currently on Kickstarter.
Unlike the two-finger original, it goes solely on the index finger, bracing against the side of the middle finger. Its wearable base is now constructed of a single piece of cast stainless steel, which can be made to fit different finger sizes with four included silicone adapters.
The better-ringing bell itself is reportedly manufactured by "Japan's top bell maker" (it's not Crane, we checked), and features a nickel-silver alloy dome with a brass hammer held in a stainless steel spring mechanism. One thumb-strike of that hammer is claimed to produce a loud, resonant ring that can be heard from a distance of over 30 feet (9 m).
Should you be interested, a pledge of US$29 will get you a Runbell 3.0 of your own in a color choice of silver, gloss black or matte black – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $49.99.
You can see and hear it action, in the following video.
Source: Kickstarter
