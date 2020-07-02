Technics spins out first noise-canceling true wireless earphones

Last month, Panasonic marked the 55th anniversary of its Technics brand with the launch of a special edition turntable. Now the brand has entered new territory with the first Technics true wireless earphones, featuring active noise cancellation.

Initially announced at CES back in January, the EAH-AZ70W true wireless earphones from Technics feature 10-mm drivers, graphene-coated diaphragms and an acoustic control chamber design aimed at delivering "the energetic yet rich sound for which Technics is renowned."

A hybrid noise cancellation setup combines feedforward and feedback technology with analog and digital processing for what's promised to be an industry leading noise canceling effect in the true wireless space. Tapping and holding the outer housing will cycle through active noise canceling on, a mode that allows ambient sounds to flow in while you're listening, and noise cancellation off.

The earphones also feature a proprietary Bluetooth antenna design that Technics says will ensure a rock solid connection between music source and ear candy, making connection dropouts a thing of the past. Beamforming MEMS microphones are arranged for optimum noise cancellation and call clarity, and the earphones are also compatible with popular digital assistants.

Each earphone weighs in at 7 g, and features a battery that's good for up to 6.5 hours of continuous playback with active noise cancellation switched on Technics

Per charge battery life of up to 6.5 hours is on offer, with the charging case offering up to 19.5 hours in total before the user will need to find a wall outlet. The earphones are splashproof, the Bluetooth 5.0 technology supports SBC and AAC codecs, and settings can be further tweaked via a companion mobile app.

The EAH-AZ70W true wireless earphones are available now for US$249.99, which makes them cheaper than Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 buds but a bit pricier than Sony's WF-1000XM3 units.

Parent company Panasonic has also released a pair of noise-canceling true wireless earphones that come in at $179.99 and appear to offer much of the same feature set as the Technics buds, but with different styling and minus the premium price tag.

Product page: Technics EAH-AZ70W