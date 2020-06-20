Twin Turbo Furious 300+ is a record-breaking Bugatti for your wrist

Watchmaker Jacob & Co and carmaker Bugatti have teamed up again to produce the Twin Turbo Furious 300+ wristwatch. With construction based on the previous Twin Turbo Furious watch and styling inspired by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercar, the new timepiece is available in a limited run of three units.

About a year ago, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ roared into the record books as the world's fastest production car when Le Mans winner Andy Wallace pushed the hypercar to a top speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h). To commemorate this, Jacob & Co has converted the exposed carbon fiber bodywork styling of the Chiron into the Twin Turbo Furious 300+ with a 57-mm forged carbon and black DLC titanium case with go-faster stripes detailing and an anti-reflective domed sapphire crystal front and back.

Inside the case is the JCFM05 manual-winding, 832-component, 75-jewel double triple-axis movement with a sequential high-speed tourbillon that spins on three axes at a rate of eight to 30 seconds to counteract the effects of gravity for greater accuracy. It runs at a frequency of 21,600 vbh (30 Hz) and has a 50-hour power reserve.

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Bugatti

Along with the usual hours, minutes, and seconds display, the Twin Turbo Furious 300+ has an integrated chronograph and a decimal minute repeater – an extremely difficult-to-design complication that chimes the hours, 10-minute intervals, and individual minutes at the press of a button. This includes a double-mechanical safety feature to prevent damage to the movement while chiming.

"In Jacob & Co. we have found a partner, who understands the way we see exclusivity and how every object carrying the Bugatti name has to combine extreme power and the most sophisticated technology with pure luxury and the unmistakable Bugatti aesthetics and elegance," says Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann. "The Twin Turbo Furious is another product created in the spirit of this partnership."

The Twin Turbo Furious 300+ is available in a limited run of three units and one will set you back a breathtaking US$580,000.

Source: Bugatti