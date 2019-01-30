World's tiniest torch measures less than an inch longView gallery - 8 images
Tiny tools that attach to your keyring are becoming pretty popular these days, but few come as compact as the Sub, billed as the world's smallest flashlight. Measuring less than an inch long yet packing more than enough lumens to help you find a keyhole at night, the Sub is intended as a barely noticeable part of an everyday carry right up until the moment you need it.
The Sub looks like a mix between a bullet tip and a spinning top, with its aerospace-grade aluminum body offering waterproofing up to a depth of one meter (3.3 ft) and shielding from dust and dirt.
It is powered by three AG1 coin cell batteries, with each set claimed to last for up to a year of normal use. Switched on and off through a twisting action, it puts out 30 lumens, which is a far cry from other, bulkier flashlights you'd carry in your pocket, but will be enough to find your way should you run into trouble in the dark.
The Sub comes from Malboro & Kane, the London company behind the Claw, a teeny multi-tool around the same size as a medical capsule. The torch measures around the same length at under an inch long (2.54 cm), and has a diameter of 0.5 in (1.27 cm), so it could also be easily slipped into a coin pocket or worn on a necklace if keyring carry isn't your style.
Available in both black and gold, Malboro & Kane is offering the Sub to backers of its Kickstarter campaign via pledges starting at £15 (US$20). The campaign has already surpassed its goal many times over with over two weeks still to run, and if everything runs to plan, the company hopes to start shipping in May, 2019.
You can check out the pitch video below.
Source: Kickstarter
