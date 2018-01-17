For years, the military has been using simple chemical-based heating systems as a way to quickly warm prepackaged rations. Now the YABUL Cook translates such systems into a light-weight silicone device that is foldable and easy to transport.







The YABUL Cook isn't exactly a revolutionary concept. Both the Trekmates flameless cooker and the Mealspec heater bag have used similar technology to bring chemical-based heating packets to the commercial camping market.

This product stands apart by putting the heating packets in a silicone container that rolls up for easy transport. The container also controls its pressure through a patent-pending pressure cap so the lid won't pop off as the steam heat builds up.

These chemical packs can generally heat water to near or above boiling point for over 10 minutes and the YABUL Cook is claimed to heat up to 97° C (206° F). The device is obviously a little more limited in its uses than a general flame-based cooker, but any foodstuff that can be secured in a plastic zipper bag can be effectively warmed.

YABUL Cook has already smashed its Kickstarter goal and one set can currently be ordered for US$35, including five heating bags and five zipper bags for food or water. Each heating bag can only be used once but extra bags can be purchased, with a set of 25 going for $26, or 50 for $45.

This kind of portable heating device won't replace flame-based camping cookers but for short outdoor missions, or back-up cooking in case of natural disasters, it certainly proposes a useful alternative. The product is already at an advanced stage of production so the company estimates shipping to commence as soon as February 2018.