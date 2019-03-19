Yamaha has been in the e-bike business since 1993, and has since sold more than 2 million power assist bicycles and produce more than 4 million drive units. The company's latest release is the Wabash Adventure Gravel e-bike, which has the look of last year's Urban Rush e-bike, that we first clocked at Interbike in 2017, but with some important tweaks for tackling hard surfaces or loose dirt.