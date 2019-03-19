Yamaha hits the dirt with Wabash e-bikeView gallery - 5 images
Yamaha has been in the e-bike business since 1993, and has since sold more than 2 million power assist bicycles and produce more than 4 million drive units. The company's latest release is the Wabash Adventure Gravel e-bike, which has the look of last year's Urban Rush e-bike, that we first clocked at Interbike in 2017, but with some important tweaks for tackling hard surfaces or loose dirt.
The 2018 Urban Rush model was designed for road use and featured Yamaha's PW Series SE motor, a 36 V/500 Wh battery, a 10-speed Shimano Tiagra groupset, and hydraulic disc brakes. The Wabash Adventure Gravel Class 1 power assist bicycle has been created for both road and dirt.
"The gravel category is growing because of the performance and versatility built into these bikes, and Yamaha really keyed in on these areas for the new Wabash," said Yamaha's Drew Engelmann. "The Wabash is fun to ride, and it's made for adventures right out of the garage no matter the terrain."
The 42.3 lb (19 kg) Wabash with aluminum frame and fork includes Yamaha's Triple Sensor System for the measurement of rider power generation, bike rolling speed and pedal revs per minute. The zero cadence assist feature of the rear hub sensor detects any forward pedaling immediately and activates the power support system, which provides pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h).
Four power levels are available from the company's mid-mounted PW Series SE motor – rated at 250 W (nominal), 500 W (max) – with up to 70 Nm (51.6 lb.ft) of torque on tap, while the 36 V/500 Wh Li-ion battery unit graces the outside of the down tube. The SRAM Apex 1x11 drivetrain with SRAM X-Sync chainring configuration is reported to help keep the chain secure while on bumpy rides, and allows for precision shifting on rough terrain.
Yamaha says that the Wabash benefits from 12 mm thru axle on the front and rear hubs for increased control in the corners. There's a wide flare handlebar drop offers better stability, too, and stopping power is provided by SRAM Apex hydraulic disc brakes. The Wabash rides on 700x33c EXO Maxxis Speed Terraine tires.
A trip computer with speedo, odo, range and cadence information displayed onscreen, an LED headlight, and hidden rack mounts for attaching the company's rack and fender kit round out the specs.
The Wabash Adventure Gravel e-bike is available in small, medium or large frames and carries a suggested ticket price of US$3,499. It's being shipped to bike shops across the US now.
Product page: Yamaha
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more