The tricky catch-22 that many Alzheimer's and dementia researchers are currently facing is that it is difficult to identify patients with early-stage dementia before degenerative symptoms appear, but it seems many prospective treatments may only be effective if applied during these pre-symptomatic stages. This latest study suggests that a build-up of specific senescent brain cells may offer an effective early-stage target in the battle against dementia, although it will surely still be several years before any effective clinical outcome can be applied in human subjects.