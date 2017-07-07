The Moller M400 is being sold in its original 2001 flight form and condition, and comes complete with eight tilting Rotapower engines that produce over 720 hp of thrust (Credit: Moller International)

In the world of real-life flying cars, back before the days of Terrafugia or AeroMobil, there was the Moller Skycar. Although the vehicle has still yet to reach production, the original four-seater M400 prototype unit – which actually flies – can now be yours, as it's up for auction on eBay. Be warned, though … it ain't cheap.

The M400 vehicle first flew (or hovered, really) at a Moller International shareholder's meeting in 2001, and has since been flown numerous times – albeit in restricted environments.

It's being sold in its original 2001 flight form and condition, and comes complete with eight tilting Rotapower engines that produce over 720 hp of thrust, allowing it take off and land vertically. In fact, according to the company, it's the world's first true VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) flying car to ever be demonstrated.

That said, it's not FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approved, so one of the conditions of the sale is that it not be flown – at least, not in its present state. If the buyer wishes, however, they can work with Moller to have numerous upgrades made, so that it gets FAA approval.

The company has reportedly spent over US$150 million developing the engine and airframe technology used in the prototype. With that in mind, perhaps the $1 million reserve isn't so steep. If you'd rather just buy the thing, instead of bidding on it, you can do so for $5 million.

"We are selling the M400 Skycar to fund our new and ongoing projects," Moller's marketing director Jack Stewart tells New Atlas. "Our next-generation Skycar will use more efficient, and just better all-the-way-around hybrid-powered, rotary engines ... We are also working on another unrelated project, which may make significant news soon."

Here's a look at the the M400X in a short takeoff demonstration:

Sources: eBay, Moller International