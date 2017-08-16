Data hungry folks looking for pocket-friendly storage for 4K videos, uncompressed RAW stills or detailed CAD files may have a friend in Samsung, with the release of the T5 portable SSD. Designed to satisfy the appetites of content creators, businesses and IT pros, the pint-sized drive features the companies high density 64-layer V-NAND technology and makes the most of its USB-C port for super quick data transfer rates.

The T5 has about the same dimensions as a small stack of credit cards, at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 mm (3 x 2.3 x 0.4 in), and tips the scales at just 51 g (1.8 oz). The pocket-friendly external storage comes in four capacities.

The unit sporting black aluminum housing comes in 1 TB or 2 TB flavors, which should be enough to handle an extensive Hi-Res music collection or quite a few 4K videos. The blue T5 is available in 250 GB or 500 GB sizes, meaning photo pros can stuff a portfolio of monster RAW image files in a shirt pocket for processing back at the studio.



Samsung claims that the T5 is capable of data transfer speeds of up to 540 MB/s, which is a good deal quicker than last year's T3 (450 MB/s) that made use of the company's 48-layer V-NAND technology. Files stored on the portable SSD can be password protected and the drive rocks AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, with security settings managed via companion software for PC or Mac. There's an Android app for mobile convenience, too.



All T5s benefit from a shock-resistant internal frame, capable of surviving accidental drops from up to 2 m (6.6 ft), while also able to operate in 0 - 60 °C (32 - 140 °F) temperatures, which extends to -40 to 85 °C when not in use. The only visible opening in that all-metal jacket is at the USB-C port.



The T5 portable SSD is available now, with prices starting at US$129.99 for the 250 GB model. Each unit comes with a C-to-C USB cable and a C-to-A USB cable. The key specs feature in the promo video below.



Source: Samsung