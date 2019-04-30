Genuine factory MV Agusta racing motorcycles are rare indeed. This bialbero (DOHC) 125 is one of the two bikes used by Carlo Ubbiali during the 1956 racing season in which he won five of the six races to take the World 125cc Road Racing Championship, including the Isle of Man 125cc TT, plus the Italian National 125cc Championship. He never finished off the podium, and scored the fastest lap in three of the six Grands Prix. It didn't sell, mainly due to the reserve price of £100,000 (US$129,000), but it would have still been excellent buying at that price because such exotica is closely held. This bike was once part of the famous Fuji Motorcycle Museum in Japan.