On the inside, the Bullitt is essentially a Mustang GT model with a few extra fixtures. The 12-inch digital display instrument cluster is probably the greatest thing we've seen in a long time. Not only is it well-designed and easy to see, but it's almost totally customizable. Our favorite setting is to have a digital readout of the speedometer and a wide color-coded bar, going left-to-right, indicating the RPM. That RPM bar is immediately intuitive and gives edge-of-the-eye cognizance of the engine's rpm rate without requiring eyes off the road or a head-up display. It's breathtakingly simple and brilliant. More standard round gauges can be used as well, of course, including readouts of performance metrics such as oil pressure and heat.