This car was owned by Gianni Agnelli, the head of Fiat, who at one stage controlled 4.4 percent of Italy's GDP, 3.1 percent of its industrial workforce and 16.5 percent of its industrial investment in research. Onassis was a Greek shipping magnate who amassed the world's largest privately owned shipping fleet and is best known as the second husband of Jacqueline Kennedy. The paparazzi fed images of both cars and their glamorous owners to the photo magazines of the world during the 1960s.