Triumph has provided a pretty comprehensive specification sheet on these machines, but any mention of the new Scramblers' weight is conspicuous in its absence. On the other hand, look what you're buying: a big, comfy, 1200cc dirt squirter. The other bikes in this class mentioned above sit around the 210-220 kg (465-485 lb) range wet, and it's reasonable to expect the new Triumphs to fit in around the same. If you want something lighter, you're going to have to sacrifice some grunt or some old-school style. Buyers of these bikes know what they're getting themselves into.