Brace yourself, you're going to be seeing a ton of these on the road. Hyundai's new Venue is a small, practical and very affordable city SUV with a surprising amount of tech on board, and it's just had its global launch at the New York International Auto Show. Slotting in beneath the Kona in both size and price, the Venue becomes the sixth and bottom-shelf SUV in Hyundai's lineup, which also includes the Tuscon, Santa Fe, Palisade and Nexo, as well as a couple of electric variants.