© 2026 New Atlas
3D Printing

LightMake L4 puts four independent print heads on one desktop

By Monica J. White
September 05, 2026
LightMake L4 puts four independent print heads on one desktop
The fully enclosed LightMake L4 features side-mounted filament spools and a front-panel touchscreen display integrated into its desktop chassis
The fully enclosed LightMake L4 features side-mounted filament spools and a front-panel touchscreen display integrated into its desktop chassis
View 4 Images
Set up in a workshop environment, the L4 is designed to tackle complex multi-color builds alongside small-batch production runs
1/4
Set up in a workshop environment, the L4 is designed to tackle complex multi-color builds alongside small-batch production runs
The fully enclosed LightMake L4 features side-mounted filament spools and a front-panel touchscreen display integrated into its desktop chassis
2/4
The fully enclosed LightMake L4 features side-mounted filament spools and a front-panel touchscreen display integrated into its desktop chassis
A top-down look into the unit highlights the four independent toolheads mounted on dual linear motion rails for multi-material or parallel batch runs
3/4
A top-down look into the unit highlights the four independent toolheads mounted on dual linear motion rails for multi-material or parallel batch runs
Close-up of the build chamber showing the toolheads and flexible cable carriers positioned over the textured heated print bed
4/4
Close-up of the build chamber showing the toolheads and flexible cable carriers positioned over the textured heated print bed
View gallery - 4 images

There are a few pretty well-known trade-offs associated with desktop 3D printing. Faster speeds generally mean a compromise in quality, multi-color 3D printers often waste some filament, and higher volume loads usually demand more hardware. LightMake’s L4 Kickstarter project aims to tackle all these issues head-on.

Its headline feature is a four-head architecture, with four independently moving toolheads that can handle multi-color, multi-material, or parallel batch jobs. This puts it a little closer to the sort of small-scale production capabilities we mostly tend to associate with industrial 3D printers.

By shifting the burden of multi-material printing across separate physical gantries rather than relying on complex filament switching inside a single head, the desktop design aims to eliminate the massive waste and slow cycle times that are typical in traditional multi-color setups.

A top-down look into the unit highlights the four independent toolheads mounted on dual linear motion rails for multi-material or parallel batch runs
A top-down look into the unit highlights the four independent toolheads mounted on dual linear motion rails for multi-material or parallel batch runs

It’s the multi-head setup that really sets the L4 apart from conventional single-nozzle machines. Since each toolhead can remain loaded with a separate filament, the printer can switch between them (in a single second, the company claims), without repeatedly purging filament through one nozzle. LightMake says this dramatically cuts waste: a sample print on the campaign page generated less than 1 gram of purge material.

Beyond color efficiency, those four discrete nozzles can also operate in parallel. In duplication or mirror mode, the machine prints up to four identical parts simultaneously, effectively quadrupling batch output without needing to ramp up raw print speed.

Driving all of this is a beltless, closed-loop linear-motor system rather than the stepper-and-belt arrangement that’s typical in 3D printers. The company claims travel speeds of up to 1,000 mm/s, maximum print speeds of 500 mm/s, and motion precision of ± 1 µm.

A die-cast frame and active vibration control (including opposing toolhead movement in mirror mode) are intended to keep the whole system stable at those high speeds. LightMake also rates the linear motors for more than 50,000 hours of active operation. These are fairly aggressive metrics for a consumer-focused machine, though – and given its crowdfunding status, final production specs are still subject to real-world validation.

Close-up of the build chamber showing the toolheads and flexible cable carriers positioned over the textured heated print bed
Close-up of the build chamber showing the toolheads and flexible cable carriers positioned over the textured heated print bed

The L4 is also built for scale. Its usable build volume reaches 354 x 370 x 386 mm. This provides room for larger single-piece prints like helmets, aircraft, and other display pieces shown in the campaign.

For more elaborate color work, LightMake has an optional FEDS filament expansion and drying system available, which is claimed to expand the system to as many as 16 colors. The campaign emphasizes an open-source slicer as well, reinforcing the company’s ambition to cover everything from repeated production runs to more elaborate multi-color projects.

Set up in a workshop environment, the L4 is designed to tackle complex multi-color builds alongside small-batch production runs
Set up in a workshop environment, the L4 is designed to tackle complex multi-color builds alongside small-batch production runs

Kickstarter pricing starts at US$1,299 for the L4 Super Early Bird, compared with a claimed $2,399 MSRP. A single-toolhead L1 is $1,099, while the L4 Thermo Pack costs $1,469 and a seven-color Thermo Pack is $1,789.

As ever, crowdfunding claims aren’t guarantees. Factory visits from Strange Parts and Bitner Built add a little weight to these promises, but questions around long-term reliability, software polish, calibration, and real-world print quality will have to wait until production machines reach users. On paper, though, the L4 is an unusually ambitious desktop printer, and worth keeping an eye on.

LightMake L4: 1st 4-Head Color 3D Printer with Linear Motors

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

3D PrintingKickstarter
No comments
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Each panel consists of the fabric base (green) and the 3D-printed structural grid (black)
3D Printing
3D-printed origami eliminates huge costs of manufacturing molds
Origami, the Japanese art of folding flat sheets of paper into three-dimensional figures, is the creative spark behind a new hybrid 3D printing technique. It allows structures to be created without molds, which fold into shape once printed.
In experiments, the DNGEs demonstrated fracture toughness values up to 15 times higher than comparable elastomers, and fatigue resistance values up to three times higher
3D Printing
New 3D-printable rubber is 15x stronger and harder to break
If you’ve ever tried 3D-printing anything, you know just how flimsy the results can be. In fact, simply removing them from the build plate can make you sweat, since at any moment the beautiful statuette, replacement part for your refrigerator, or gift for someone special that took 10 hours to print can shatter into a pile of PLA garbage.
One of the custom 3D-printed contact lenses on the printing platform at the University of Waterloo’s Tang Nanotechnology Lab
3D Printing
3D printing breakthrough produces custom contact lenses in 20 minutes
3D printing is already widely used in medicine for implants, dental crowns, hearing aids, and more. Now, researchers have found a way to 3D print personalized contact lenses that could transform the lives of people who struggle to find a proper fit.
The HeyGears G1X produces full-color 3D prints, so you don't need to manually paint or finish them
3D Printing
Compact 3D printer produces full-color models right on your desktop
HeyGears' upcoming 3D printer can produce full-color models right on your desktop. That means you don't have to worry about painting and finishing your creations by hand – and you can experiment more freely with your designs than ever before.
Although SLA (stereolithography) 3D printing produces some very nice-looking results, any resin wasted during the process can't be recycled
3D Printing
Exacting atomic-scale 3D printing is adding a critical capability
Human and mechanical error during design and printing leads to financially and ecologically expensive waste of 3D printing material. Yokohama University’s new method uses photodimerization to create meltable, reprintable tar-based resin.
A ShiftLens pill bottle in its "Yes, you're using me correctly" guise
3D Printing
These 3D-printed objects know if you’re using them properly
ShiftLens products use optomechanical shifting to change color and pattern. Requiring neither electronics nor a power source, they're more resilient against getting soaked or being dropped than any device needing electricity or a monitor.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!