LightMake L4 puts four independent print heads on one desktop

There are a few pretty well-known trade-offs associated with desktop 3D printing. Faster speeds generally mean a compromise in quality, multi-color 3D printers often waste some filament, and higher volume loads usually demand more hardware. LightMake’s L4 Kickstarter project aims to tackle all these issues head-on.

Its headline feature is a four-head architecture, with four independently moving toolheads that can handle multi-color, multi-material, or parallel batch jobs. This puts it a little closer to the sort of small-scale production capabilities we mostly tend to associate with industrial 3D printers.

By shifting the burden of multi-material printing across separate physical gantries rather than relying on complex filament switching inside a single head, the desktop design aims to eliminate the massive waste and slow cycle times that are typical in traditional multi-color setups.

A top-down look into the unit highlights the four independent toolheads mounted on dual linear motion rails for multi-material or parallel batch runs LightMake

It’s the multi-head setup that really sets the L4 apart from conventional single-nozzle machines. Since each toolhead can remain loaded with a separate filament, the printer can switch between them (in a single second, the company claims), without repeatedly purging filament through one nozzle. LightMake says this dramatically cuts waste: a sample print on the campaign page generated less than 1 gram of purge material.

Beyond color efficiency, those four discrete nozzles can also operate in parallel. In duplication or mirror mode, the machine prints up to four identical parts simultaneously, effectively quadrupling batch output without needing to ramp up raw print speed.

Driving all of this is a beltless, closed-loop linear-motor system rather than the stepper-and-belt arrangement that’s typical in 3D printers. The company claims travel speeds of up to 1,000 mm/s, maximum print speeds of 500 mm/s, and motion precision of ± 1 µm.

A die-cast frame and active vibration control (including opposing toolhead movement in mirror mode) are intended to keep the whole system stable at those high speeds. LightMake also rates the linear motors for more than 50,000 hours of active operation. These are fairly aggressive metrics for a consumer-focused machine, though – and given its crowdfunding status, final production specs are still subject to real-world validation.

Close-up of the build chamber showing the toolheads and flexible cable carriers positioned over the textured heated print bed LightMake

The L4 is also built for scale. Its usable build volume reaches 354 x 370 x 386 mm. This provides room for larger single-piece prints like helmets, aircraft, and other display pieces shown in the campaign.

For more elaborate color work, LightMake has an optional FEDS filament expansion and drying system available, which is claimed to expand the system to as many as 16 colors. The campaign emphasizes an open-source slicer as well, reinforcing the company’s ambition to cover everything from repeated production runs to more elaborate multi-color projects.

Set up in a workshop environment, the L4 is designed to tackle complex multi-color builds alongside small-batch production runs LightMake

Kickstarter pricing starts at US$1,299 for the L4 Super Early Bird, compared with a claimed $2,399 MSRP. A single-toolhead L1 is $1,099, while the L4 Thermo Pack costs $1,469 and a seven-color Thermo Pack is $1,789.

As ever, crowdfunding claims aren’t guarantees. Factory visits from Strange Parts and Bitner Built add a little weight to these promises, but questions around long-term reliability, software polish, calibration, and real-world print quality will have to wait until production machines reach users. On paper, though, the L4 is an unusually ambitious desktop printer, and worth keeping an eye on.

LightMake L4: 1st 4-Head Color 3D Printer with Linear Motors

Source: Kickstarter

