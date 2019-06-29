The 11.5-foot cabin of the Temet 3600 slides below the Arakao 3800 as the smallest in Action Mobil's current lineup. And while the truck certainly doesn't look compact in photos, its 20.3-foot (6.2-m) overall length is shorter than some camper vans, including the Knaus Boxlife 630 ME we looked at recently. So the 3600 will be relatively nimble out on the dusty road, as far as heavy-duty expedition trucks go. The 276-hp Unimog base is there to ensure it makes its way across, up, around and through anything standing in its way.