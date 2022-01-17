© 2022 New Atlas
Aircraft

Bellwether releases profoundly uninspiring eVTOL test-flight footage

By Loz Blain
January 16, 2022
Bellwether releases profoundly...
Bellwether's half-scale eVTOL prototype takes flight
Bellwether's half-scale eVTOL prototype takes flight
View 5 Images
Bellwether's half-scale eVTOL prototype takes flight
1/5
Bellwether's half-scale eVTOL prototype takes flight
The video shows essentially a drone with a bodykit
2/5
The video shows essentially a drone with a bodykit
The Volar is targeted at urban use for private owners
3/5
The Volar is targeted at urban use for private owners
A stunningly-designed flying supercar for a sophisticated and genteel utopian future
4/5
A stunningly-designed flying supercar for a sophisticated and genteel utopian future
The half-scale Volar Antelope prototype was shown off at this year's Dubai Air Show
5/5
The half-scale Volar Antelope prototype was shown off at this year's Dubai Air Show
View gallery - 5 images

Bellwether has begun flight-testing its stunning Volar eVTOL flying supercar design at half scale, but the video appears to confirm our fears: all style with little substance, it appears to be a wobbly quadcopter drone with a flashy bodykit.

There's nothing inherently bad about looking super sexy – I do it myself on a regular basis, if my clearly deranged wife can be treated as a credible source. In the aviation world, however, there truly needs to be more to life than being really, really really, ridiculously goodlooking.

But eVTOL doesn't really feel like aviation yet. In these heady times at the peak of inflated expectations, the market brims with starry-eyed startups dreaming of Elysian futures. With commercial certification still years away for even the most grounded of air taxi companies (in the West, anyway), and investors caught up in a frothy lather of hype, people are still managing to raise money on the back of a few sweet renders and some media coverage.

We can't wash our hands of this; we're sometimes part of the problem. Great pictures sell stories, especially in times like these when people are desperate for reasons to be hopeful about the future, and we chose to write about the Bellwether Volar one slow-news day in December because of its spectacular images, no matter how bankrupt the design appeared in terms of engineering innovation and real-world practicality.

A stunningly-designed flying supercar for a sophisticated and genteel utopian future
A stunningly-designed flying supercar for a sophisticated and genteel utopian future

Untethered flight footage released last week appears to confirm that this machine, for all its spectacular bodywork, is simply a multicopter with concealed fans. Not even a particularly stable one, from the looks of things; the half-scale prototype lifts off with a series of lurches that would see passengers start launching their lunches.

This can probably be fixed easily; multicopters are a long-solved problem, so unless that bodywork severely restricts airflow, a few settings tweaks will set it right in no time. What can't be fixed, unless we're missing something pretty significant, is the fact that this thing is just a multicopter, tarted up in carbon fairings that look like they're designed for high-speed horizontal flight. Never mind the fact that it doesn't seem to have any horizontal propulsion systems.

Electric VTOLs are all struggling against the fundamental problem of energy storage, and despite the battalions of scientists working to bring forth next-gen battery technology, it looks like these new aircraft will continue to be severely range-restricted into the medium-term future. So they need to be efficient, and there's no energy margin to waste on cosmetics if you want to fly any kind of useful distance.

The video shows essentially a drone with a bodykit
The video shows essentially a drone with a bodykit

At some point soon, many dreamy eVTOL ships will find themselves washed up on the shores of Aviation Island. It's a brutally inhospitable environment, where things have to do their job exceptionally well with near-faultless reliability just to survive. We suspect its ragged coast will be littered with sick-looking bodywork.

If Bellwether manages to pull together the funding to take this project to production, the Volar looks to have strong potential as a movie prop. It'd launch a thousand selfies at the Petersen, or see many chins scratched in private collections. The 2030 equivalent of Supercar Blondie would spout effusive, anodyne niceties about it in a video after wobbling it around a manicured paddock at walking pace and shoulder height. That may well be justification enough for the slapping down of a few multi-million dollar checks. If so, good luck to them – and we'd be happy to be proven wrong.

Enjoy the video below.

Bellwether eVTOL | Free Flight with volar

Source: Bellwether Industries

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AircrafteVTOLPersonal FlightPersonal eVTOLsElectric Aircraft
No comments
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007, and has since proven himself as a photographer, videographer, presenter, producer and podcast engineer, as well as a senior features writer. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he's covered just about everything for New Atlas, concentrating lately on eVTOLs, hydrogen, energy, aviation, audiovisual, weird stuff and things that go fast.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!