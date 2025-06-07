First passenger flight for electric CTOL aircraft lands at JFK

After flying the first production ALIA CX300 electric aircraft last November, BETA Technologies has now zipped four passengers into the John F. Kennedy International Airport, marking a key development milestone.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is looking to significantly cut its carbon footprint. In fact, it's aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. To help the Authority meet these goals, a couple of years back officials put out a call for proposals from innovators to "demonstrate their next-generation aircraft at a Port Authority airport."

Part of that project brief involves weighing up the feasibility of advanced air mobility solutions to cut emissions. One of those proposals came from BETA Technologies, which has been designing, prototyping and testing its electric aircraft for a number of years. And now, one of its birds has taken to the air with passengers on board.

The ALIA electric CTOL aircraft coming in to land at JFK International on June 3, proving that "advanced air mobility is not some future concept, it's here" The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The ALIA CX300 used for this demonstration is essentially a conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) version of BETA's A250 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that we first covered back in 2020.

The culmination of six years of R&D and testing, each aircraft is designed to transport up to five passengers plus a pilot on short hops between airports – though the eVTOL can also include vertiports in its air mobility mix. The CTOL variant has a single five-blade prop to the rear, which is powered by a H500A electric motor and flies with enough battery juice for more than 300 nautical miles per one-hour recharge, according to the spec sheet.

Among the four passengers on the demonstration flight were Republic Airways president Matt Koscal and Blade Air Mobility CEO Rob Wienenthal BETA Technologies

The first passenger flight took off from the runway at East Hampton Airport with a pilot in one of the two seats up front and four passengers strapped in behind. Among those who got a taste of the future were Matt Koscal (president of Republic Airways) and Rob Wiesenthal (CEO of Blade Air Mobility). The aircraft stayed aloft for 45 minutes, before descending and landing at JFK.

"This electric aircraft flight from Long Island to New York City highlights that quiet and emission-free flight is quickly becoming a reality, benefiting Blade's fliers, local residents, and other key stakeholders," said Wiesenthal. "I can think of no better way to demonstrate our company's commitment to quiet, electric aircraft commercialization than my participation on this flight as a passenger."

The first passenger flight follows a six-week coast-to-coast trip from Plattsburgh to the northeast of New York state over to Los Angeles in California and back. A similar demonstration program has been launched in Europe, starting in Ireland.

The ALIA electric CTOL aircraft has seating for a pilot plus co-pilot/passenger up front, and room for four passengers in the back The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

BETA's flight path to certification continues, though the company has already secured a market survey certificate from the Federal Aviation Authority, which allows for demonstration flights to take place under specific safety protocols ahead of full certification for commercial operations. BETA plans to start delivering aircraft to customers later this year.

"Flying our electric aircraft into one of the world’s busiest airports, with passengers, proves advanced air mobility is not some future concept, it's here," said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of BETA Technologies. "Today's [June 3] flight is about more than technology; it's about innovation and connecting communities in safer, quieter, and more efficient ways."

"After years of rigorous safety testing in all types of environments, we’re proud to stand here with the Port Authority and the city of New York to demonstrate exactly how this aircraft can serve cities by easing congestion, reducing emissions, and increasing accessibility.”

Sources: BETA Technologies, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey