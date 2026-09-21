Historic first US coast-to-coast autonomous flight completed

Joby Aviation has scored a world first, completing the first-ever fully autonomous flight from sea to shining sea across the continental United States – a distance of 3,199 miles (5,148 km) – with zero control inputs from an onboard human pilot.

The milestone journey, which departed California on September 7, 2026, and arrived in North Carolina on September 14 before being officially announced on September 18, was far more than a technical showcase. It served as a practical demonstration of major technological, operational, and regulatory advancements.

The key goal was to show that an aircraft equipped with Joby's J208 autonomous flight technology could seamlessly handle a multi-leg journey from Concord, California, to Dare County Regional Airport in North Carolina. Planned stops along the route included Phoenix Deer Valley Airport, Arizona; Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Texas; and Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

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These locations weren't chosen at random or to give the safety pilot toilet breaks. Each leg of the journey was intended to test a different capability, including how the autonomous system can not only fly the plane, but how it can do so in high-density general aviation traffic with all that entails, including interaction with air traffic control; autonomous cargo control and logistics; and tactical military logistics and tactical readiness.

To avoid lengthy regulatory certification delays associated with experimental electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) prototypes, Joby integrated the J208 system into a production turboprop Cessna 208B Grand Caravan.

This allowed Joby to operate under an FAA Experimental Airworthiness Certificate (Research & Development) while proving that its autonomy technology can be retrofitted onto conventional, pre-certified airframes. In addition to the core flight control suite, the modified Cessna was equipped with a multi-modal sensor perception stack integrating radar, optical cameras, lidar, dynamic obstacle-avoidance software, and real-time algorithmic weather rerouting.

Although the aircraft performed every phase of flight autonomously, from taxiing and takeoff to cruise and landing, FAA regulations required a qualified safety pilot to be on board. However, no manual flight control inputs were made throughout the trip. Ground teams provided additional supervision via satellite telemetry links from Joby’s Autonomy Headquarters in California and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina at line-of-sight and beyond-visual-line-of-sight ranges extending up to 2,323 miles (3,738 km).

"This journey across America offers a glimpse into a new era of aviation," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. "Autonomy has an important role to play in the future of flight, allowing us to connect remote communities, deliver critical supplies, respond faster to disasters, support military operations, and keep pilots out of harm’s way."

Source: Joby Aviation