MC One personal eVTOL rocks a Monaco-grade price tag

Monégasque aerial photography and drone show company McClic has successfully test-flown its MC One personal eVTOL, a simple but nice-looking coaxial octacopter with a pilot's seat on top. Anyone can fly it, given about 10 minutes' training.

That's thanks to a drone-style flight control system that makes most of the tough stuff – balancing, staying in one place, adjusting against wind blasts – totally automatic.

The MC One weighs around 160 kg (353 lb), and carries a pilot weighing up to 90 kg (198 lb). A full battery charge gets you somewhere between 12-15 minutes' endurance in the air, and full speed forward will tilt you to a rather hairy maximum angle of 55 degrees, up to a governed top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph).

There's a modicum of redundancy thanks to the eight carbon propellers. There's also a mini roll bar behind the pilot's head, although it looks like it'd plow straight into the dirt if this thing went bum up, and the (helmet-free) pilot's head would be the next thing to touch down, so I'm not exactly sure what it's there for.

Is a simple manned coaxial octacopter design enough for US$150,000? McClic

With manned flights undertaken in 2022, McClic is selling these things as premium toys for a rather pretty penny: €140,000 (US$150,000), according to Monaco Daily News.

That strikes us as way too much to be competitive in the nascent personal eVTOL market. I mean, the Jetson One weight a little over half as much, flies for up to 20 minutes on a charge, carries a slightly heavier pilot, does a claimed 102 km/h (63 mph) top speed, rocks a much more protective-looking spaceframe (to the extent that any of these things can really be protective in a bad crash), and it's got a ballistic parachute built in as a last resort. The Jetson costs US$98,000 – although the 2023 production run is already sold out.

If you really must spend 150 grand, you'd be mad to go for a basic multicopter design like the MC One over a cruise-capable design like, say, Israel's Air One, which offers a pop-top canopy, two seats, and the ability to transition from hover to fast, efficient winged flight, with top speeds up to 250 km/h (155 mph), up to an hour's endurance, and a maximum range up to 177 km (110 miles). Also, it looks cooler.

Either way, more competition is always a good thing, and we assume McClic won't have too much trouble finding deep pockets in Monaco to get a few of these built. You can check out some rather tame manned flight footage below.

Source: McClic