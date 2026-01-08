© 2026 New Atlas
Sub-$40,000 personal eVTOL could be in buyers' hands later this year

By Ben Coxworth
January 08, 2026
Sub-$40,000 personal eVTOL could be in buyers' hands later this year
The Rictor X4 performing a hover test
The Rictor X4 performing a hover test
The X4 on display at CES 2026
The X4 on display at CES 2026
The X4 has a launch price of just $39,900 with a $5,000 deposit
The X4 has a launch price of just $39,900 with a $5,000 deposit
The X4 delivers up to 132 kg (291 lb) of maximum thrust per axis
The X4 delivers up to 132 kg (291 lb) of maximum thrust per axis
Noise-wise, the X4's four motors and propellers produce a total of less than 65 decibels
Noise-wise, the X4's four motors and propellers produce a total of less than 65 decibels
The Rictor X4 performing a hover test
The Rictor X4 performing a hover test
Ever since its official launch in 2021, the Jetson One has looked like it might be the first personal eVTOL to reach consumers. If Chinese company Rictor is to be believed, however, its similar X4 should ship later this year – and at a fraction of the price.

Unveiled this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the Rictor X4 is a single-passenger eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft driven by eight motor/propeller units mounted on four arms. Those carbon fiber arms and 63-inch (160-cm) props fold in when not in use, allowing the X4 to be transported in the back of a pickup truck.

The X4 on display at CES 2026
The X4 on display at CES 2026

Not only can the aircraft take off and land vertically like a helicopter, it can also fly forward at a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph).

That said, it's limited to a flight time of 20 minutes per battery-charge and a 100-kg (220.5-lb) payload capacity, including pilot. According to Rictor's parent company Kuickwheel Technology, it's designed for "light aerial mobility." Essentially, it's a commuter.

Noise-wise, the X4's four motors and propellers produce a total of less than 65 decibels
Noise-wise, the X4's four motors and propellers produce a total of less than 65 decibels

The X4 utilizes a semi-solid-state dual battery pack, which reportedly allows it to execute a safe landing even if one battery module fails. It also packs an emergency parachute system, should things really go wrong.

Importantly, because the aircraft can autonomously follow preprogrammed flight paths at very low altitudes – as low as 3 meters (10 ft) – Rictor claims that it complies with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 103 regulations, and can be operated legally without airworthiness certification or a pilot's license.

The X4 delivers up to 132 kg (291 lb) of maximum thrust per axis
The X4 delivers up to 132 kg (291 lb) of maximum thrust per axis

And about that low price …

While the Jetson One is priced at US$128,000, the X4 has a launch price of just $39,900 with a $5,000 deposit. Rictor even expects first deliveries to commence by the second quarter of this year, although we'll believe that when we see it.

At last year's CES the company showcased an eVTOL flying motorcycle, which has yet to reach production.

Source: Rictor

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

