Sub-$40,000 personal eVTOL could be in buyers' hands later this year

Ever since its official launch in 2021, the Jetson One has looked like it might be the first personal eVTOL to reach consumers. If Chinese company Rictor is to be believed, however, its similar X4 should ship later this year – and at a fraction of the price.

Unveiled this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the Rictor X4 is a single-passenger eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft driven by eight motor/propeller units mounted on four arms. Those carbon fiber arms and 63-inch (160-cm) props fold in when not in use, allowing the X4 to be transported in the back of a pickup truck.

The X4 on display at CES 2026 Joe Salas / New Atlas

Not only can the aircraft take off and land vertically like a helicopter, it can also fly forward at a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph).

That said, it's limited to a flight time of 20 minutes per battery-charge and a 100-kg (220.5-lb) payload capacity, including pilot. According to Rictor's parent company Kuickwheel Technology, it's designed for "light aerial mobility." Essentially, it's a commuter.

Noise-wise, the X4's four motors and propellers produce a total of less than 65 decibels Rictor

The X4 utilizes a semi-solid-state dual battery pack, which reportedly allows it to execute a safe landing even if one battery module fails. It also packs an emergency parachute system, should things really go wrong.

Importantly, because the aircraft can autonomously follow preprogrammed flight paths at very low altitudes – as low as 3 meters (10 ft) – Rictor claims that it complies with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 103 regulations, and can be operated legally without airworthiness certification or a pilot's license.

The X4 delivers up to 132 kg (291 lb) of maximum thrust per axis Joe Salas / New Atlas

And about that low price …

While the Jetson One is priced at US$128,000, the X4 has a launch price of just $39,900 with a $5,000 deposit. Rictor even expects first deliveries to commence by the second quarter of this year, although we'll believe that when we see it.

At last year's CES the company showcased an eVTOL flying motorcycle, which has yet to reach production.

Source: Rictor

