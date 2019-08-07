The trial has been designed to investigate whether GRF6019 can slow, or even stop, cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease. What is currently being reported by the company is that subjects receiving GRF6019 are displaying no decline in cognition across a six-month study period. However, it is important to note that these results are reported ahead of any formally published or peer-reviewed study, and there are many unanswered questions hovering around this particular announcement from the company.