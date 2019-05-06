So it is vital scientists have a reliable early detection tool that can confidently identify patients with Alzheimer's before major neurodegeneration occurs. This new study builds on prior work demonstrating a simple blood test that can detect misfolding amyloid proteins. This earlier test reported the ability to detect Alzheimer's cases about eight years before clinical symptoms appeared in about 71 percent of subjects. This accuracy rate was not high enough for useful clinical applications so the researchers developed a second diagnostic tool to optimize overall accuracy. This second step in the process involves tracking levels of the other toxic protein implicated in the disease, tau.