The problem researchers now face is that we currently don't have any reliable or effective way to diagnose the onset of Alzheimer's at the very earliest stages, so it becomes incredibly difficult to construct trials that can test those most at-risk patients. The long gestation of the disease also means that any preventative agent being tested will need significant long-term follow up work before its efficacy can be proven. All this means that while there are many promising breakthroughs on the horizon in the field of Alzheimer's research, it could take 10 or 20 years before we know if the new treatments truly work.