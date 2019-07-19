The next step for the researchers will be to expand the scope of the study, looking at IQ and cognitive ability data from subjects spanning 28 to 46 years of age. This data will help further elucidate any connection between the APOE4 gene and cognition in younger years. The ultimate goal of the work will be to understand whether cognitive development in younger years can be enhanced to grow a person's cognitive reserve and help protect from more dramatic declines in old age.