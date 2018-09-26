Traces of ancient retrovirus infections can be found all over the human genome. For the most part these tiny alterations in our DNA are thought to not have much pathogenic effect on the human body, but one particular retrovirus, called HK2, came to the attention of researchers. HK2 has been occasionally found integrated into a gene called RASGRF2. This specific gene is known to play a role in the brain's dopaminergic activity, and prior research has revealed links between RASGRF2 and alcohol addiction.