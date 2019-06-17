Of course, all the usual caveats apply for research such as this, not the least being the fact that so far these results have only been verified in animal studies. While eNAMPT is found in human blood, more work is needed to establish whether supplementation confers these same beneficial properties in human subjects. It is relatively early days in the field of NAD research, but some initial human trials have been completed suggesting augmenting NAD either directly, or through the supply of NAD precursors, is potentially safe and physiologically beneficial.