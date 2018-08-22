Considering the sheer number of bacteria that call your body home – as well as the myriad health problems that can arise from too many bad bugs in your gut microbiome – it makes sense that the human body would have some defence mechanisms in place. Many antimicrobial peptides are known to play that role, and although they're effective in that specific environment, they aren't usually strong enough to use as antibiotic drugs. At least, not without some tweaking.