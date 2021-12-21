The best sustainable architecture of 2021
As we near the end of 2021, we've rounded up our selection of the best, most interesting, and most innovative examples of sustainable architecture that we've seen throughout the year.
If we were going to take a strict approach to sustainable architecture, we should keep our list focused primarily on projects like timber towers and existing buildings that have undergone an energy efficient renovation – the greenest building is one that's already built, after all – but that wouldn't make for a particularly interesting list.
Therefore, we've widened our scope to cover everything from a shipping-container-based stadium that could reduce waste when countries host major sporting events, to a wooden restaurant built on an awkward site that would usually be deemed unsuitable for construction – plus there's a residential project that isn't actually complete but promises to be very energy efficient once it is.
The projects range from Europe, China, the US and the Middle East, and differ in style, budget, and purpose, but all showcase some element of sustainable design. So let's get to it.
September 13, 2021Work has been completed on one of the world's tallest timber towers. Reaching an impressive height of 75 m, the Sara Cultural Centre, by White Arkitekter, is also very sustainable and the firm expects it to become carbon negative after 50 years.
September 08, 2021Floating Office Rotterdam, the world's largest floating office, is designed to rise with the tides of climate change, will get all of its electricity needs from a solar array, and can be easily recycled once it reaches the end of its useful life.
May 13, 20213D-printing company WASP and partner Mario Cucinella Architects have completed the TECLA 3D-printed house, which is the first eco-sustainable housing model to be constructed entirely from local raw earth materials using 3D-printing technology.
October 08, 2021The construction industry is a big producer of CO2, and ETH Zurich has been working on new techniques that help clean up the industry's act. The result is the HiLo, which was built using minimal concrete and has impressive sustainability features.
November 23, 2021White Arkitekter recently completed an ambitious timber building named Nodi. The mixed-use office has an unusual overall form that increases in width as it rises and looks almost like it has been turned upside-down.
July 30, 2021VTN Architects' Casamia Community House is the latest example of the firm's skill with bamboo. It's designed to be durable and withstand severe weather, and features an intricate arched ceiling that reaches a maximum height of almost 9 m.
April 22, 2021Garrison Architects has joined forces with sustainable developers South End Development to create the very first triple net-zero mixed-use project in the United States, a mixed residential and business development dubbed the Seventy-Six.
December 02, 2021As the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar approaches, Spain's Fenwick Iribarren Architects has completed a novel demountable soccer stadium, named 974 Stadium, that was constructed using almost 1,000 shipping containers.
October 07, 2021Tasked with designing a restaurant on an awkward site that couldn't support much weight, Acme used engineered wood to create an attractive and lightweight building. It also includes solar power, a green roof, and nesting boxes for birds and bats.
January 14, 2021Sasaki has transformed a dilapidated airport runway in Shanghai, China, into a public park. The project retains elements of the original airport while integrating sustainable design like recycled materials and rainwater collection.
