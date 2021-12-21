The best sustainable architecture of 2021

As we near the end of 2021, we've rounded up our selection of the best, most interesting, and most innovative examples of sustainable architecture that we've seen throughout the year.

If we were going to take a strict approach to sustainable architecture, we should keep our list focused primarily on projects like timber towers and existing buildings that have undergone an energy efficient renovation – the greenest building is one that's already built, after all – but that wouldn't make for a particularly interesting list.

Therefore, we've widened our scope to cover everything from a shipping-container-based stadium that could reduce waste when countries host major sporting events, to a wooden restaurant built on an awkward site that would usually be deemed unsuitable for construction – plus there's a residential project that isn't actually complete but promises to be very energy efficient once it is.

The projects range from Europe, China, the US and the Middle East, and differ in style, budget, and purpose, but all showcase some element of sustainable design. So let's get to it.